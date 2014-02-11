ProAm USA Raises the Bar With the New Telescopium Camera Crane

The innovative new collapsible crane from ProAm USA is built for easy transport and versatility at an unbeatable price point

Piedmont, SC – February 3, 2014 – ProAm USA, a manufacturer of production equipment for film and video enthusiasts and professionals, recently released the Telescopium Camera Crane. A new addition to ProAm USA’s revered lineup of cranes and jibs, the Telescopium is a versatile jib designed to allow DSLR and compact camera users to get dynamic crane shots with effortless setup.

Filmmakers shooting on a budget or guerrilla style don’t always necessarily know what situations they might encounter. Versatility and ease of setup are required features in the gear they choose to bring on an outing. Smooth, professional shots are also a necessity. But without using a stabilizer like a crane, shaky shots and indecisive movements are an inevitable part of the filming process. With the Telescopium, filmmakers on the move can make fluid, dynamic camera movements within seconds, allowing them to easily capture the perfect shot at a price that can’t be beat.

This innovative design from ProAm USA supports DSLR or compact cameras up to six pounds and collapses to 42 inches. At just 9.5 pounds, the super light and compact Telescopium can be strapped to a backpack and then instantly put into use. Extending from just over three feet to a full eight feet, it quickly adapts when needed, featuring a tool-free design with no removable sections, unlike traditional cranes that must be assembled and fine-tuned. The super smooth bearing base, which allows for 360-degree pans, mounts directly to tripod legs and eliminates the need for a fluid head. It is both stylish and incredibly durable with a body made entirely of strong, yet lightweight aluminum, resulting in a stabilizing jib built to last. The Telescopium comes with a lifetime warranty, offering the promise of quality and affordability that has given ProAm USA its dependable name in the film equipment industry.

Pricing and Availability

ProAm USA’s Telescopium Camera Crane is now available for just 299.00 USD. For more information or to discover more filming solutions from ProAm USA, please visitwww.ProAmUSA.com. All ProAm USA products come with a lifetime warranty and 30-day money back guarantee.

About ProAm USA

Drawing from experience in the video and film industry, ProAm USA began in 2003 and launched its first uniquely designed camera crane in 2004. It was the first tool-less camera crane and one of the first made specifically for consumer and prosumer cameras. Over 10 years, ProAm has become the innovation leader in camera mounting systems with products used worldwide by film and video professionals. ProAm’s mission is to make it easy to shoot amazing video and create incredible films by manufacturing well-designed, superior quality crane and jib systems for high-end hobbyists and professional photographers and filmmakers.

