TSL Products Introduces the New SoundField SurroundZone2 Plug-In and the ST450 MKII Portable Surround Sound Microphone System At Cabsat 2014

TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, control systems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, is introducing the newSurround Zone2 DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) plug-inandST450 MKII Surround Sound Microphone Systemat CABSAT 2014 (Hall 8, Stand B8-20).

The SurroundZone2 plug-in unlocks the information captured by any of the SoundField microphone systems, providing unprecedented control over a wide range of microphone parameters from a single intuitive user interface. The MKII version of the popular ST450 battery-powered surround microphone system delivers a new mic pre design with improved metering functions.

"The new SurroundZone2 plug-in and the ST450 MKII microphone system were developed based on extensive industry feedback as to what the professional production community needs to better complete broadcasts and programming," says Pieter Schillebeeckx, Product Manager of SoundField for TSL Products. "The main focus throughout the development of these products was ease of use across the most popular Digital Audio Workstations, both from a usage and a set-up perspective."

The new SurroundZone2 plug-in rolls all the functionality of the original "Surround Zone" and "SPS200 Surround Zone" plug-ins into one. At the same time the new software adds some exciting new controls such as "Snap Tilt" and "individual polar pattern control" for the surround modes.

SurroundZone2 supports Stereo (Mono) and surround sound formats including 5.0, 5.1, 6.0, 6.1, 7.0, 7.1 and SoundField's proprietary B-Format (for SPS200 A-Format input only) outputs. Available Controls include Input and Output trims, Hi-Pass Input filter, Mic Orientation: End-Fire and Invert, Solo and Mutes for the Individual outputs, Rotate, Snap Tilt (individual front and rear tilt) and Zoom, Individual Width Controls and Individual Polar Pattern Controls. The plug-in is available in the following formats: AAX Native and VST (both 32-bit and 64-bit, for PC and Mac) and AU (both 32-bit and 64-bit for Mac).

The new ST450 MKII further refines the design of the electronics in the original ST450 preamp package. The new mic-pre design allows for 3dB gain steps, replacing the 6dB steps of the original, giving operators the opportunity to more accurately fine tune the gain structure during capture. In addition, the overall available gain has been increased from 30dB to 42dB, delivering more system headroom. This is especially important for location recordings of low level sources. Finally, the seven-segment bargraph meter now includes a peak hold function for at-a-glance tracking of signal overload.

About TSL Products

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specializing in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, broadcast control systems and power management tools, TSL Products' solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com.