Adorama Introduces the Flashpoint Powerstation 800 Li-On Portable Power Pack

Power up anywhere and everywhere with Flashpoint’s Powerstation 800, the newest portable powerhouse on the market for on-the-go photographers

New York, NY – February 4, 2014 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, recently released its new Flashpoint Powerstation 800 Li-On Portable Power Pack. The Powerstation 800 redefines mobile power for location shooters. Now, peak energy demands from studio flashes and constant-draw appliances are no problem at any location with this supercharged battery that converts stored lithium energy into pure sine wave 120v AC power.

The fan-cooled Powerstation 800 is the ultimate solution for using monobloc and studio flash packs that require stable 120v AC current in any environment. Plug in up to three units and choose from two power modes: one for traditional high peak strobe units up to 3000ws, with the battery life to deliver 500 flashes from a 600ws head, and the other to support constant power flow for laptops, chargers and low power appliances. Three USB ports allow photographers to charge additional devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The Flashpoint Powerstation 800 is a versatile and perfect on-location accessory for the photographer without boundaries. The sturdy and compact main pack weighs only 7.5 pounds, while the separate 8-pound interchangeable 12,000-mAh Lithium Ion battery module serves as a quick swap-in solution for extended sessions. Recharge the battery module with the AC charger in just three hours. Photographers can also run the Powerstation 800 from a car battery. Bring the power of a supercharged Lithium battery and provide AC current to any location with the incredibly portable Powerstation 800.

The Powerstation 800 Li-On Portable Power Pack is now available for 899.95 USD. ThePowerstation 800 Kit with extra battery is available with a discount from Adorama for 1,100.00 USD (extra battery available for 350.00 USD).

Why Buy a PowerStation Battery Pack?

While there are varieties of DC battery inverter output, photo lighting equipment demands pure sine wave – not square wave or modified input of the cheaper inverters. Using those will compromise the electronics and deteriorate monoblocs and power packs. The Flashpoint Powerstation 800 is a superior example of a mobile power supply and inverter that includes all of these necessary features, as well as a special strobe mode to meet the recycle demands of large strobe units. Designed to offer great compatibility with a wide range of high draw flashes, even at 3000ws, the Powerstation 800 is essential for any location photographer.

Pricing and Availability

Each Flashpoint Powerstation 800 Power Li-On Battery/Inverter Kit comes with a rechargeable 12,000-mAh LiFePO4 battery, an AC charger and power cord, a shoulder bag for easy transportation and an instruction manual. A kit that includes an extra battery is now available with a discount from Adorama for just 1,100.00 USD in the Adorama store, located at 42 West 18th Street in New York City, and online at www.adorama.com.

