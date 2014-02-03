Digigram Lowers Barriers to Live Video Streaming With Low-Cost AQILIM *FIT/LE Broadcast-Quality Encoder

MONTBONNOT, France -- Feb. 3, 2014 -- Digigram today announced the release of the AQILIM *FIT/LE professional video encoder, an intuitive and cost-effective solution for high-quality live event broadcasting over an IPTV network or multiscreen video distribution over the Internet. With flexible input options and compatibility with leading CDNs, this latest addition to Digigram's encoder line is ideal for increasingly popular streaming applications for live video, particularly filmed radio; live distribution of corporate, sporting, or news events; the creation of WebTV; the live distribution of electronic sports events; and live education via e-learning.

"AQILIM *FIT/LE is an affordable professional encoder that makes it easy to connect to most major CDNs and stream live broadcast-quality video to PC, Mac, smartphone, and tablet users around the world," said Laurent Gros, video product manager at Digigram. "Built on proven technology and ready to use, right out of the box, the AQILIM *FIT/LE provides reliable, straightforward operation for the user while assuring exceptional video quality. By making live streaming both simple and affordable, the AQILIM *FIT/LE opens up new and valuable opportunities for a broad variety of businesses, institutions, and organizations."

The AQILIM *FIT/LE connects directly to the camera or video mixer, capturing live video and streaming encoded video either to an IP network or to the CDN responsible for Internet distribution of live video. A Web-based interface gives users convenient access to simple configuration parameters for video streaming, eliminating the need for specialized training or dedicated operators.

Occupying just one rack unit, the robust hardware system is available with analog, SDI, and/or HDMI video inputs. Quiet operation enables use of the encoder even in a meeting or conference room.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Digigram-AQILIM_FIT-LE-left.jpg

Photo Caption: AQILIM *FIT/LE Video Encoder/Transcoder

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production, and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.