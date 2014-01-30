Hostworks Selects Digital Rapids Encoders for New Live Streaming Service

* Australia-based digital solutions provider Hostworks has chosen Digital Rapids encoders for the new Hostworks Media Foundry live streaming service

* The encoders are used for live 24/7 streaming and ad-hoc live events while also creating file-based outputs for on-demand distribution

* Digital Rapids' responsive support and expertise have helped Hostworks bring new services to market in a timely and engaging manner

Sydney, Australia:

Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- announced today that Australia-based digital solutions provider Hostworks has selected Digital Rapids encoders for the new Hostworks Media Foundry live streaming service.

Hostworks has a long history of delivering live and on-demand content for major entertainment and enterprise brands. With the continued growth of online viewing, Hostworks continues to expand the services it offers for online media delivery. For the Hostworks Media Foundry service, the Digital Rapids encoders transform live HD or SD inputs into both live streams and file-based outputs in multiple formats and bit rates to reach audiences on devices and screen sizes ranging from smartphones to 'smart' TVs.

Installed at a key satellite downlink facility owned by Hostworks' parent company Broadcast Australia, the encoders are used for live 24/7 streaming and ad-hoc live events. Outputs are delivered via the Hostworks Content Distribution Service (HCDS), enabling adaptive bit rate live and on-demand distribution from high-capacity infrastructure located in multiple geographical locations.

"A key factor in our selection of Digital Rapids was the very responsive support provided by their team, who were able to provide solutions to a number of specific requirements," said Mark Heppleston, Media and Broadcast Manager at Hostworks. "The Digital Rapids encoding platform has enabled us to develop and launch new high-quality services for live adaptive bit rate HD video streaming, while Digital Rapids' support and expertise have helped to save us time and bring our services to market with efficiency, precision and a fast turnaround."

"Service providers such as Hostworks supporting premium clientele require an encoding solution with proven reliability, outstanding vendor support and exceptional visual quality to protect and elevate the reputations and brand image of both themselves and their clients, " said Clive Vickery, Managing Director, EMEA and Asia at Digital Rapids. "Our encoders are perfectly suited to such applications, and we're thrilled that Hostworks has chosen them for their new live streaming service initiative."

"We have worked closely with Hostworks to help them meet the specific requirements of a variety of their high-profile clients, and are excited that our solutions are playing a key role in the launch of their new Hostworks Media Foundry offering," added Neville Paterson, Sales Manager, Asia Pacific at Digital Rapids.

Digital Rapids encoders provide superior quality, outstanding reliability and flexible output format support for audience-expanding live and on-demand multiscreen initiatives. Powering applications from online and mobile video to over-the-top (OTT) services and IPTV, Digital Rapids encoders' rich output capabilities and adaptive streaming support are ideal for capitalizing on today's lucrative multiscreen distribution opportunities, enabling content owners and service providers to efficiently reach viewers on devices from tablets and mobile phones to game consoles, PCs and 'smart' TVs.

For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

About Hostworks -- Hostworks protects revenue and brand by ensuring that the availability or performance of digital environments do not impact on critical business deadlines or objectives. Our Australian-based people are available 24 /7 to save organisations time and money. Hostworks serves to keep business online and ahead of the game through strong audience engagement and is renowned for providing direction and solutions to household brands, media agencies, commercial enterprises, along with high profile government organisations. With an agile, adaptive and competitive approach to business, coupled with thought-leading enthusiasm, incessant pursuit of innovation and dedicated cultivation of expertise, Hostworks ensures results; all the time, every time.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.