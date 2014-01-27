NEP Finalizes Acquisition of Global Television

PITTSBURGH -- Jan. 24, 2014 -- NEP announced today that the company has closed on its acquisition of Australia's Global Television from Catalyst Investment Managers. The completion of this transaction officially brings Global Television into NEP's worldwide operations, uniting two of the world's most experienced and successful television technical services companies.

NEP is one of the largest broadcast and live event service companies in the world, with operations across the United States, United Kingdom, and Brazil and supporting thousands of events annually around the world. Global Television, Australia's largest provider of independent TV studios and OB services, is internationally recognized for its technical expertise in host broadcasting, and its partnerships with broadcasters and production companies have resulted in several major contracts including the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the 2014 G20 Summit in Brisbane.

With the acquisition, NEP adds Global Television's top-tier fleet of outside broadcast and studio facilities to its worldwide pool of resources -- raising NEP's total facilities to more than 70 high-definition (HD) units; several HD flypacks; studios in Los Angeles, New York, London, Cardiff, Sydney, and Melbourne; thousands of plasma, LED, and projection video display solutions; and a large team of industry-leading engineering and technical experts.

"We are pleased to officially welcome Global Television into our worldwide network of brands. Global is a true service leader, and I am looking forward to working with them as they continue to grow their business," said Kevin Rabbitt, CEO of NEP. "This is an exciting opportunity for all of us. As NEP continues to look for opportunities for expansion into new geographies, the addition of Global not only brings us to Australia, but provides a great launching point into Asia and other areas around the globe."

Global Television will remain an independent entity based in Australia, operating under NEP management, led by Global CEO Keith Andrews and his executive team.

"We're very excited to become a part of the NEP team. This outcome is terrific news for both NEP and Global's clients, staff, and partners, because it will broaden and deepen the pool of expertise and technology available to them all," said Andrews. "This is a powerful marriage of two companies with similar cultures and a shared commitment to provide exceptional service and lead technology innovation with the best teams in the business."

