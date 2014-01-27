Visual Unity Global and Clouds Media Bring vuMobile™ to Africa

Leading OTT solutions provider Visual Unity Global is expanding its vuMobile™ platform into Africa after signing a new partnership agreement with Tanzanian media conglomerate Clouds Media. Designed to rapidly mobilize mobile businesses and empower partners and resellers, the vuMobile™ platform will be white labelled, allowing subscribers to create mobile optimised websites in a fast and effective way, under the Clouds Media brand. In a country where nearly 80% of all internet access is carried out via a mobile phone, this partnership between Visual Unity Global and Clouds Media will bring significant benefits to the local business community. Thanks to the vuMobile™ platform, local companies will now have access to mobile optimized websites offering a highly intuitive and user friendly experience. Tomas Petru, CEO of Visual Unity Global, says: “By collaborating with Clouds Media we are helping to rapidly grow our web services for mobile devices in the Tanzanian market. Together with Mobile Money, vuMobile™ will complement the m-commerce offering of local SMBs.” Using vuMobile™, businesses in Tanzania will have access to the latest website building technologies such as HTML 5/CSS 3 and Responsive Design. Moreover the platform also enables an m-commerce presence robust media streaming capabilities and QR codes. Joseph Kusaga, Managing Director at Clouds Media, says: “This partnership with Visual Unity will allow us to bring the most relevant and latest technologies to Tanzania, so that we can better serve our clients.” Gabriel Dusil, Chief Marketing and Corporate Strategy officer at Visual Unity Global, adds: “In Tanzania, as in many parts of Africa, a company’s mobile presence plays a critical role in establishing new revenue streams. vuMobile™ helps businesses to generate new subscribers, retain existing customers, and stand out from competitors.” -ends- About Visual Unity Global Visual Unity Global is a global provider of video and digital media solutions, enabling our clients to deliver premium quality video content over the internet. Our clients can measure, analyse and optimize their libraries over time and achieve optimal business success. Our platform capabilities inspire our clients to deploy their assets across multiple devices, screens, and media formats. Visual Unity helps clients manage, deliver and monetize their digital content. Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMediaTM is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes. Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Munich, Nairobi and Los Angeles. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com, info@visualunity.com About Clouds Media Group Clouds Media Group is a privately owned media house based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Clouds Media Group excels at entertaining and deepening community engagement, integrating new media technologies to meet evolving lifestyles, and leveraging resources to build vibrant and informed communities. Now celebrating its 15th year, Clouds Media Group has an impeccable track record for excellence in execution of radio campaigns and broadcasting performance. Comprised of 4 dynamic broadcast stations, East & Central Africa's largest event production firm as well as a 40 Channel DTT network on the Island of Zanzibar, all of which are leaders in their specific categories fuel the Clouds Media Group powerhouse. This dynamic assortment of formidable companies allows advertisers to achieve maximum value by enabling them to reach their core demographic on multiple platforms all within one media house. Clouds Media Group stands as a beacon of fair business ethics, openness, transparency, and value; and is one of the highest awarded media houses in Tanzania. Clouds Media Group recently was named the > Mid-Company in Tanzania in 2012 by Superbra.