DK-Technologies Appoints Maser As Its UK Distributor

Audio and video metering specialist DK-Technologies has appointed the Maser Group as its distribution partner in the UK, with responsibility for handling its entire product range. Established in 1983, the Maser Group is a multinational company with offices in Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom, Maser Group supplies communications solutions, products and systems to a large number of market segments including Broadcast, Audio/Video, Fixed/HFC Networks, Industrial, Mobile/Wireless Networks, Public Security & Safety and Defence. Maser Communications (UK) Ltd, located on the south coast is one of the major cable, connectivity and solution distributors to the Broadcast and AV industries. By adding DK-Technologies to its UK distribution roster, Maser can now offer its customers high quality, Award-winning metering and monitoring solutions. Graeme Lewis, General Manager of Maser Communications UK, says: "I have been a fan of DK's products ever since the company captivated the audio industry with the introduction of the world’s first surround sound metering system. Now, as DK-Technologies and with the addition of the video products, I am very happy to finally become a distributor for this unique and innovative company. The introduction of the PT0800 Audio and Waveform monitor and the DK T7 continues the pedigree of the MSD meters and makes this a particularly exciting time to represent DK's innovative products." DK-Technologies has been developing high end audio and video monitoring and metering products for more than 20 years and is renowned for the extreme accuracy and quality of its products. In recent years it has led the market in Loudness metering technology, particularly in portable and affordable solutions such as those exemplified by the DK Meter family – a range of audio and loudness metering products that have been exceptionally well received by broadcasters and post production facilities around the world. Uffe Kjems Hansen, Product Marketing Director at DK-Technologies, adds: "We are excited about the cooperation with Maser Communications. Maser has tremendous insight and experience in the broadcast industry on both audio and video applications. We see a strong synergy between our product portfolio and Masers access to the UK market and expect that this combination will continue our growth and presence in the UK broadcast industry." For more information about DK-Technologies products in the UK, please contact Graeme Lewis at Maser Communications UK. Tel: 01329 236000. Email: graeme@masercomms.co.uk Alternatively please visit www.dk-technologies.com -ends- About DK-Technologies DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com