Jünger Audio Celebrates Sales Success In China

As China celebrates the start of a New Year, dynamics specialist Jünger Audio is also marking an important event – the culmination of its most successful sales year in the country. "Since opening a dedicated regional office in Beijing in 2010, we have seen our Chinese sales grow year on year," says Jünger Audio CEO Peter Pörs. "However, 2013 was successful with sales exceeding our expectations. We shipped a wide range of audio processors which were delivered to a number of different Chinese broadcasters. 44 D*AP4 LM Digital Audio Processors went to GZTV, therefore our success was especially noticeable in the Guang Dong region where all three provincial and city TV stations are now using Jünger Audio products to control broadcast loudness." Pörs adds that Jünger Audio's achievements in China are down to two key factors – having a permanent base in the country, which inspires customer confidence, and offering a range of high quality products that are renowned for their ability to deliver uncompromised audio loudness management. "Our Beijing office is headed by Jian Gao, a Chinese national who understood both the business climate and our own industry," he says. "Jian's broadcast and pro audio experience, combined with her local knowledge, make a huge difference to how we are perceived by our Chinese customers. Having a local presence reassures our customers as they know they will be properly supported after they buy." Jünger Audio's D*AP4 LM series has proved particularly popular in China because it gives users the processing quality and features offered by Jünger Audio's flagship T*AP Television Audio Processors, but in a smaller 4 or 2 channel system. Incorporating Jünger Audio’s unique LEVEL MAGIC™ algorithm, the unit focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness management compliant with all current broadcast audio loudness recommendations including ITU.1770 Standards (revisions 1, 2 and 3) as well as recommended practices ATSC A/85 (2011/2013), ARIB TR-B32, Free TV OP-59, Portaria 354 and EBU R128. Recent customers in China have included Guang Zhou TV, which has investing in 44 D*AP4 LM processors, making this one of the largest single orders to PRC in the company's history. As the TV station of Guang Zhou city, GZTV is determined to ensure that its viewers receive the highest quality audio and it is therefore installing Jünger Audio's loudness control throughout its playout chain and advertising servers. Another prestigious Jünger Audio customer is Nan Fang TV Station, the second provincial terrestrial and satellite TV station in Guang Dong province. Nan Fang TV is now using D*AP4 LM processors and J*AM loudness logging software to control and monitor loudness quality on all eight of its TV channels. In the same region, Guang Dong TV Station in Guang Zhou city has invested in 12 D*AP4 LM processors and six T*AP Television Audio Processors as part of a station upgrade to HD. These units have been installed on GDTV’s three HD channels and six SD channels, all of which will go on-air once the station completes its system upgrades. Finally, major satellite TV station ShenZhen TV, based in Shen Zhen city, has recently started using Jünger Audio D*AP4 and J*AM loudness logging software to monitor and log its program loudness. "Chinese broadcasters are now well aware of the importance of loudness control and are choosing Jünger Audio's products to achieve it because they meet China's demands for technical sophistication and audio quality," Jian Gao says. "In recent months, Jünger Audio's loudness control and Surround production tools have been used on some highly prestigious broadcasts - for example Shanghai Media Group's Season One finale of The Chinese Idol, which was broadcast in August 2013; all Guang Dong TV's New Year’s Eve concerts since 2012 and ZITV's Voice of China, including the Season 2 Finale in 2013 where Jünger Audio's M*AP processor was used as the Dolby surround signal monitor control. That broadcast also featured two T*AP units, which were used for Dolby E encoding from ZITV's HD OB Van where they performed beautifully." -ends- About Jünger Audio Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com