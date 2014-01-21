Media Group International Introduces SIENNA to Its Broadcast Customers

Leading systems integrator Media Group International can now offer its broadcast customers seamless integration and next generation workflow after becoming an Approved SIENNA Systems integration partner. The new partnership brings enormous benefit to MGI’s customers by giving them easy access to SIENNA's cutting edge systems for News, Sport, Live Event and Mutli-Camera Television Production. MGI recently sent its Senior Solutions Architects Jim White and Tyrone Donnelly on a weeklong intensive Sienna training program in London, England. The program is designed to give MGI self-sufficiency in implementing and supporting Sienna Systems and affords MGI the coveted Approved Sienna Systems Integrator status. Founded in 1992, Gallery offers the Post Production, Film, Music, TV and Broadcast industries a portfolio of more than 50 sophisticated software and hardware products that are sold to more than 12,000 customers across 50 countries. The company's SIENNA software family, which was launched in 2007, has revolutionised News and Sports broadcasting and has an international reputation for delivering cutting edge results in highly demanding environments. Some of the world's leading broadcasters have built their news and sports workflow around SIENNA, including the BBC, the Associated Press, Turner and Televisa. SIENNA products have been responsible for coverage of major global events such as the US Presidential election, and the Beijing and London Olympics. With a worldwide integration channel, Sienna delivers functionality, performance and reliability without compromise. Roger Barton, MGI's Sales Manager, says: "As always at MGI, we're committed to bringing the very latest technology and products to our customers and Gallery's SIENNA products absolutely fit this brief. It is also extremely important nowadays that you're able to back up your sales with integration services and after sales support locally. This is why we always invest in training prior to signing partnership agreements, so that we can confidently support our partners." Mark Gilbert, Gallery SIENNA's CTO, adds: "We are delighted that MGI has made a strong commitment to Sienna, and MGI’s experience and reach will make Sienna accessible to a new audience in the Gulf region. Local support is fundamental to our vision, so MGI’s formally trained Sienna engineers are a welcome addition.” Media Group International has over 35 years’ experience of systems integration in the Gulf region and represents many worldwide manufacturers. These include Avid Technology, Quantel, SeaChange,, Vinten Broadcast Ltd, Telestream, Vizrt and EVS Broadcasting. It also serves TV channels and networks, movie studios and network operators in the region, providing telecommunications, broadcasting, integrated systems and state-of-the-art security. -ends- Notes to the editor: About Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings (GSSG) was founded by Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad in 1993 and incorporated in 2007. Today it is one of Qatar’s most successful private sector business groups, making a major contribution to the country’s economic growth. GSSG has enjoyed steady growth and success in many fields and industries locally and internationally. GSSG’s diverse portfolio gives it strength and enables its companies within the group to maximise global business opportunities wherever and whenever they arise. The founder, Mr. Ghanim bin Saad al Saad, has enabled the group to grow to over 40 companies around the world. As an inspirational business leader, he has steered the group to achieve its success in industries that include aviation, maritime, automobiles, oil & gas, real estate, manufacturing, contracting and trading, finance & asset management, engineering, education, fitness, hotels, hospitality and fashion, information technology and telecommunications. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Doha, GSSG also has five international offices located in London, Zurich, Cairo, Singapore and Dubai. www.gssg.com Media Group International Media Group International (MGI) is a proven media broadcast and communications systems integrator, serving the media, telecommunications, security, education, hospitality and advertising industries in the Gulf region for more than 35 years. Formerly known as Salam Media Cast (SMC), the company joined GSSG Holdings in 2010, with offices in Qatar, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UK. Media Group International is diversifying its business into new technologies. As well as equipping professional television stations and studios, master control rooms, newsrooms, concert stages and theatres providing light and sound technology, the company also equips whole multivendor and multisensory environments. MGI provides solutions from safeguarding national security, such as in government operations, to creating the best educational venues in museums and classrooms, enhancing sports environments and revolutionising health facilities and satellite telecommunications. Media Group International is ISO 9001:2008 certified, the world’s most recognised quality management standard. 