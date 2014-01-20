Sound Devices Nominated For Two Technical Achievement Awards by The Cinema Audio Society

PIX 260i Production Video Recorder and 633 Production Mixer Recognized

Reedsburg, wi, JAnuary 20, 2014 — Sound Devices, specialists in portable audio and video products for field production, is pleased to announce that its PIX 260i Production Recorder and 633 Production Mixer have been nominated for a Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Technical Achievement Award in the production category.

The Cinema Audio Society was formed in 1964 to advance the art and science of sound in the motion picture and television industry. A blue-ribbon panel of CAS Members determined the nominees for the 50th Annual Cinema Audio Society Technical Achievement Awards, which will be announced on Saturday, February 22 in the Crystal Ballroom of the historic Millennium Biltmore Hotel.

“We are honored to have two products nominated for a CAS Technical Achievement Award,” says Matt Anderson, President of Sound Devices. “We take pride that several of the nominees for outstanding achievement in sound mixing are Sound Devices customers, and to be a small part of their success. Our commitment to providing our customers, and the industry, with world-class products remains our most important business and these nominations reaffirm that mission.”

Sound Devices PIX 260i Production Recorder is a rack-mounted, file-based audio and video recorder that seamlessly replaces tape-based decks in production and post-production environments. The PIX 260i supplies all the features and tools needed by production companies looking to migrate to 32-track file-based recording and playback environments. It records QuickTime video files or audio-only WAV files to up to four attached drives.

Sound Devices has infused the PIX 260i with 32-track audio recording and playback capabilities. In addition to 16 channels of embedded SDI audio and eight channels of HDMI audio, the PIX 260i also accepts eight channels of line-level analog I/O and eight channels of AES digital audio. Using Audinate’s Dante audio-over-Ethernet protocol, the PIX 260i can accept and transmit up to 32 channels of audio over Ethernet.

Sound Devices 633 mixer/recorder features six inputs, with three high-bandwidth mic/line XLR inputs complete with phantom power, high-pass filter, input limiter and variable pan. Three additional line-level inputs appear on TA3 (mini-XLR) connectors. All inputs are assignable to any output bus. AES digital I/O, including support for AES42 digital microphones, is available.The 633 offers 10-track 24-bit, 48 kHz uncompressed polyphonic or monophonic broadcast WAV file recording (96 kHz for eight tracks, 192 kHz for six tracks) or timecode stamped MP3 recording to CompactFlash and/or SD cards. All six inputs plus Left/Right and Aux 1/2, can be recorded to individual tracks. Similar to Sound Devices’ 12-input 664 Production Mixer, the 633 offers dual card slots that record to either one or both cards simultaneously, with the added ability to assign different tracks to each memory card.

Unique to the industry, the 633 is equipped with a four-way power supply and Sound Devices’ proprietary PowerSafe technology. This four-way powering allows for multiple, simultaneous power sources including external DC on a Hirose 4-pin locking (12-18 V), two removable and independent L-type Lithium-ion batteries and internal AA battery powering (six-AA). The unit detects when power sources are removed and seamlessly transitions to an available power source. With its PowerSafe circuitry, when all power is removed the unit remains on for 10 seconds to close all file operations and properly shut down. With PowerSafe, a complete power loss has no effect on the recording. PowerSafe also provides two-second ‘power-on-to-recording’ so the mixer is ready for operation at a moment’s notice.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.