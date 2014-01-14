Ideal Systems Launches SoftCast Technologies

HONG KONG -- Jan. 13, 2014 -- Ideal Systems Group, Asia's largest broadcast systems integrator, today announced the launch of SoftCast Technologies, the world's first suite of downloadable solutions for broadcast television operators.

The SoftCast range is a comprehensive suite of software products for operating and managing broadcast television channels. In an industry first, Ideal Systems is making the new SoftCast range of products available for broadcasters to purchase and download online through its new online store, www.Ideal-Direct.com.

SoftCast will be supported exclusively by Ideal Systems' broadcast engineers and growing network of offices, which currently includes locations in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, and Malaysia.

The new SoftCast range of products includes modules for channel in a box; traditional automation; hybrid automation; content ingest; content playout in HD-SDI and IP; CG graphics; media asset management; newsroom computer system; live feed edit and censorship; broadcast schedule planning (traffic); and broadcast ad sales and contract management.

The SoftCast modules can be used as standalone solutions or natively connected to provide a seamless end-to-end broadcast system. SoftCast modules can be delivered internationally over the Internet and are optimized to run on standard Dell computers that can be obtained locally in the user country. The ability to use standard equipment removes any difficult import regulations that many countries impose on broadcast equipment.

SoftCast is already available in multiple languages including English, Thai, Japanese, and Chinese, and will be localized into more languages as required.

SoftCast has been in development for a number of years, and Ideal Systems conducted extensive testing and field trials throughout 2013. Ideal Systems will unveil SoftCast to the public at the Broadcast Engineering Society Expo in New Delhi Jan. 14-16 and later at Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union Digital Broadcasting Symposium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 4-7.

"This is the first time this type of product has been sold and delivered on the Internet, and it's very exciting that Ideal Systems is pioneering this new delivery method and customer engagement paradigm," said Fintan Mc Kiernan, Ideal Systems' spokesman for SoftCast. "This is also the first time that all of Ideal Systems Group offices will be supporting a common product set. At each of our offices, we will provide a high level of support with trained SoftCast engineers and production equipment for demonstrations, trials, and proof-of-concept work."

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/IdealSystems/IdealSystems-SoftCastLogo.png

www.wallstcom.com/IdealSystems/IdealSystems-SoftCastLogoWebsiteHeader.jpg

About Ideal Systems

Ideal Systems, Asia's largest broadcast systems integrator, is a multinational organization providing innovative media and design solutions to all sectors, including broadcasting, telecoms, and enterprise. Ideal Systems provides services that range from consultancy and conceptualization to complete design, build, and after-support of broadcast systems and studios.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Ideal Systems has grown from its head office in Hong Kong to a Pan-Asia-Pacific organization with 10 regional offices in eight countries. The company employs almost 200 staff members in its offices in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, India, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia.