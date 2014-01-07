Domke Next Generation Makes a Stylish Entry at CES 2014

Domke Next Generation brings evolutionary features to the trusted name of Domke; these revolutionary bags integrate patent-pending systems for personalizing, protecting and accessing your gear

Las Vegas, NV – January 7, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning digital imaging accessories, is showcasing its brand new Domke Next Generation camera bag line at the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), booth C9143. Keeping with the core Domke DNA and personality, Domke Next Generation is Tiffen’s stylish new camera bag lineup featuring a patent-pending GearProtex™ insert and PocketFlex™ storage component system.

“Domke Next Generation is an evolution in every sense of the word,” states Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “We’ve spent a number of years researching, testing and perfecting this line of camera bags to ensure it lives up to the Domke name photographers have trusted for nearly 40 years. We’re confident Domke Next Generation bags will more than satisfy loyal fans as well as win over many new ones.”

Domke Next Generation includes the Journalist Series, the Adventurer Series, the Metro Series and Viewfinder Series. Each series offers several purpose-designed models, materials and colors. Shooters can customize their Domke bag using the new PocketFlex™ storage component system, an ingenious system of pockets, patches and pouches that keep accessories such as lenses safe and secure. The GearProtex™ system lets shooters organize bags into compartments of any size or shape using bendable, self-adhering separators.

Proud of its rich heritage, Domke is the official bag of the White House News Photographer Association.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

