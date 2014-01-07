Nikon announces new, lightweight DSLR – Nikon D3300 – with new lenses, Coolpix models

The D3300 includes a new ultra-compact 18-55mm zoom lens; also released are a new 35mm prime lens, five new Coolpix compact camera models



New York, NY – January 7, 2014 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, has the newly announced Nikon D3300 with AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-55mm, f/3.5-5.6G VR II lens, the new NIKKOR 35mm, f/1.8G ED lens and five new Coolpix compact cameras available for pre-order now athttp://www.adorama.com/pages/Nikon_Jan_7?admin=t.



The Nikon D3300 is a small, easy to use HD-DSLR. With powerful 24.2 megapixel sensor and 1080p full HD video capture with sound, users will be pleasantly surprised that even with the included 18-55mm zoom lens, the D3300 is compact and lightweight. The D3300 has a new EXPEED 4 image processor that allows the camera to shoot up to five frames per second and creates high quality images even in low light with high ISO settings. Wireless image sharing and remote control from a smartphone or tablet are expected features these days, and this camera is no exception; just use the optional WU-1a Wireless Adaptor and get fantastic flexibility and shooting options.



The Nikon D3300 includes the AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR II lens. An ultra-compact design, this combination of camera and lens is designed to fit comfortably in the hands and allow the user maximum operating efficiency with its intuitive dial and button placements. Optimized for Nikon’s new high resolution DX-format image sensors, it borrows the ultra-compact retractable lens barrel design from the Nikon 1 system. Nikon’s remarkable Vibration Reduction technology provides 4.0 stops of blur-free, handheld shooting, offering more control when shooting at slower shutter speeds in low light situations. The AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR II is the most compact, advanced version of the 18-55mm lens yet.



The new, FX format AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G ED lens draws maximum definition and image quality from Nikon’s high-pixel-count image sensors for truly dazzling photos and HD videos. With 63-degrees of coverage, ED and AS glass elements for outstanding contrast and minimal distortion, Nikon’s innovative Silent Wave Motor for fast, quiet, precise autofocusing, and a lightweight, compact design, the AF-S NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G ED is an outstanding choice for both photo and HD video applications.



Every Coolpix is designed around a NIKKOR glass lens, the optics that has helped make Nikon famous. The newest models include features like zoom lenses, HD video capture with sound and multiple scene modes to help overcome difficult shooting conditions. Two models, the S5300 and S6800, feature built-in Wi-Fi for easy sharing across social media platforms and remote camera control using a compatible smartphone or tablet.



Just a few of the features of each new Coolpix model include:

• Coolpix L30: 20.1 megapixel sensor, large LCD screen, 5x zoom and electronic vibration reduction, anti-reflective coating.



• Coolpix L830: 34x optical zoom lens; 68x with Dynamic Fine Zoom, an enhanced digital zoom function that effectively doubles the reach of the lens; hybrid vibration reduction; tilting high resolution LCD screen.



• Coolpix S3600: 8x optical zoom and 16x Dynamic Fine Zoom, Smart Portrait system, Target Finding Autofocus for accurate, intelligent autofocus.



• Coolpix S5300: 8x optical zoom and 16x with Dynamic Fine Zoom, built-in Wi-Fi, full HD videos with stereo sound, high-performance CMOS image sensor enhances low-light shooting, Smart Portrait System and Face Priority Autofocus.



• Coolpix 6800: 12x optical zoom and 24x with Dynamic Fine Zoom, built-in Wi-Fi, Target Finding Autofocus, full HD 1080p video, high-performance CMOS image sensor, 18 scene modes and Scene Auto Selector.



Visit Adorama online at http://www.adorama.com/pages/Nikon_Jan_7?admin=t for full product information and pre-ordering.



