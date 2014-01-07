DK-Technologies Boosts Its Profile In The USA

DK-Technologies has appointed California-based Dedicated Marketing as its sales and support representative in the US. Under the direction of its President, Ed Simeone, Dedicated Marketing will handle DK's entire spectrum of products, including the Award-winning DK Meter range and the recently launched flagship PT0800 Audio and Waveform Monitor. Renowned for his enthusiasm for high end broadcast products, Ed Simeone is ideally placed to drive DK-Technologies' sales efforts in the USA. As the former founder, CEO and chairman of TC Electronics US, Simeone is well known and respected within the broadcast and pro audio industries. In recent years, he has focused on broadcast audio at TC Group America and Linear Acoustic Inc., and most recently at Dedicated Marketing. Uffe Kjems Hansen, Product Marketing Director at DK-Technologies, says: "We are very proud to have Ed Simeone join the DK-Technologies set-up. With Ed's extensive broadcast knowledge and passion for audio we are adding an industry expert and true evangelist to our team. We are confident that Ed will strengthen DK-Technologies’ brand and presence in the US market and continue the growth path that DK-Technologies is currently on, to the benefit of both existing and new customers.” Ed Simeone adds: "I am thrilled to take on DK-Technologies sales and distribution in the US. To represent one of the leading metering manufacturers with such a pristine product portfolio is an honor and I am looking forward to boosting both the confidence and the business of the brand moving forward." DK-Technologies has been developing high end audio and video monitoring and metering products for more than 20 years and is renowned for the extreme accuracy and quality of its products. In recent years it has led the market in Loudness metering technology, particularly in portable and affordable solutions such as those exemplified by the DK Meter family – a range of audio and loudness metering products that have been exceptionally well received by broadcasters and post production facilities around the world. For more information about DK-Technologies in the USA, please contact Ed Simeone at Dedicated Marketing. Tel: +1 805 402 4143. Email: edsimeone@dk-technologies.com. For general information about DK-Technologies and its products, please visit www.dk-technologies.com -ends- About DK-Technologies DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com