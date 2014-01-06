Canon Releases Three New PowerShot Cameras With Exciting New Features

Extended zoom, built-in Wi-Fi and NFC technology and auto highlight reel just a few of the exciting new features designed to bring smartphone shooters back to compact cameras



New York, NY – January 6, 2014 – Adorama (http://www.adorama.com), one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, now has Canon’s new PowerShot models – N100, SX600 HS and ELPH 340 HS – available for pre-order. These new compact cameras, announced just in time for CES, offer extended zoom, Wi-Fi and other features designed to lure snapshooters back from their smartphones.



All three new PowerShot models have advanced features such as built-in Wi-Fi and easy video and still image sharing with social networks via Canon’s free CameraWindow app. Remote control from a smartphone or tablet is available, and NFC (Near Field Communication) technology is also ready with a simple touch to a compatible Android device. Canon’s HS system – a High Sensitivity system combining the CMOS sensor with the Digic 4+ Image Processor – allows all three models to perform superbly in low light, whether shooting photos or HD video. They also offer more than 40 creative filters in Creative Mode to allow users to create unique, artistic images using their original composition, color and lighting. Two of the models – the PowerShot N100 and the SX600 – also offer automatic highlight reels (more information below). Each model has its own distinct advantages.



Canon PowerShot N100

The PowerShot N100 compact camera brings to users a whole new level in shooting “selfies.” Using its rear-facing wide angle Dual Capture feature, the main camera shoots the subject while the secondary “story camera” is photographing the photographer. When the images come together, users can show both the action and the resulting reaction from the photographer. Story Highlights is a ready-to-share short reel intelligently generated right on the camera from stills and video. Users can share all of this directly with their social media connections using the built-in Wi-Fi or NFC technology.



Additional features of the PowerShot N100 include a 24mm lens with 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilizer, plus an f/1.8 aperture for bright, clear images. It has a 12.1 megapixel HS CMOS sensor and three-inch tilt, touch LCD screen for maximum flexibility in creating images.



Canon PowerShot SX600 HS

The PowerShot SX600 HS is super slim camera with only a 1.02-inch profile, which astonishingly offers a powerful 18x optical zoom (a 35mm equivalent of 25 – 450mm) that offers performance and versatility. Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC technology allow for easy image sharing; Creative Shot mode allows users to create unique, artistic images; and Hybrid Auto records quick video clips before each still and complies them to make a short highlight reel. Smart AUTO intelligently selects the proper camera settings based on 32 predefined shooting situations.



Canon PowerShot ELPH 340 HS

The PowerShot ELPH 340 HS offers a powerful 12x optical zoom (a 35mm equivalent of 25 – 300 mm) and high-resolution 16-megapixel high sensitivity CMOS sensor plus Digic 4+ Image Processor for impressive image quality in all conditions including low light. 1080p full HD video is available in the easy-to-share MP4 format, and Hybrid Auto and Smart AUTO functions recognize 32 predefined scenes.



Read more about the new Canon PowerShot compact cameras – N100, SX600 HS and ELPH 340 HS – online at the Adorama Learning Center here: (http://www.adorama.com/alc/0014477/blogarticle/canon-announces-three-wifi-friendly-compact-digital-cameras) and pre-order your new Canon from Adorama by clicking here: http://www.adorama.com/results/Canon-PowerShot-SX600-N100-Elph_340).



ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular Adorama TV.



Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.



Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.



