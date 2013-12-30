Anton/Bauer Pumps the Power Behind Kvadrat Techno DJ Documentary

DIONIC HC and DIONIC HCX Help First-Time Film Director Capture Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Russian DJ

PARIS, DECEMBER30, 2013—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video, film and healthcare technology industries, has recently gone deep into the world of a well-known Russian Techno DJ with French/Russian director Anatoly Ivanov for his first full-length documentary, Kvadrat. Ivanov had always worked as a still photographer until friends proposed he give cinema a try. After several experiments using video that often incorporated Anton/Bauer batteries, Ivanov came across well-known Russian Techno DJ Andrey Pushkarev, of DeepMix.ru fame, who agreed to be the focus of Ivanov’s first documentary. The two began their collaboration in February 2011 and have since spent two and a half years on the pre-production, production and post-production processes.

Kvadrat explores the realities of techno DJing, using the example of the leading Russian DJ Andrey Pushkarev. Filmed as a hybrid between a road-movie and a music video, the film not only illustrates the festive atmosphere of techno night clubs, but also reveals the lesser known side of the DJ profession: weeks of track selection, lengthy travel and a difficult schedule. Kvadrat highlights the discrepancy between the stereotypical image of a musician and the sober reality. Shot in Switzerland, France, Hungary, Romania and Russia, the film omits the typical documentary elements: no interviews, no explanatory voice-over, no facts, no figures. The visuals and the techno music replace those elements, leaving the detailed interpretation to the viewer.

In order to accomplish his mission, it was crucial that Ivanov choose the right gear. After all, the documentary would require him to follow the DJ from city-to-city, country-to-country, venue-to-venue, including boarding and shooting on multiple aircraft. For its portability, light weight and long power life, especially in scenarios where recharging wasn’t always an easy option, Ivanov chose the Anton/Bauer DIONIC® HC and HCX lines of batteries and the TWIN 60-watt two-position portable quick charger to power his gear.

“For Kvadrat, I needed to be able to carry all the cinema gear on me – in a backpack – and still be able to shoot super-35, 24 frames per second, adjustable depth of field, cinema tonal range and detail video, but at ISO 2500 – 3200,” says Ivanov. “Basically, I had to shoot and carry the gear at the same time, often running from one boarding gate to another.” And, all of his chosen gear – the Canon 1D mark IV, Canon EF 24-105 mm 2.8 L or 70-200 mm 2.8 L with IS always on, Zoom H4n and Marshall V-LCD70XP-HDMIPT 7-inch LCD Monitor needed to be powered from a single source.

“I use the HCX to also shift the weight to the back of the rig and further use it as a counter-weight, for simplicity and for compactness [reducing the number and size of chargers and cables],” he explains. “Each HCX provided enough power for my gear during the long DJ sets of four hours, or for a Geneva to Moscow flight. At times we were faced with eight hours of autonomy while riding airplanes, old Russian trains or regular cars. All we had were two HCX batteries to power us when we had no other access to mains.”

“I only use Anton/Bauer to power my gear,” stresses Ivanov. “Anton/Bauer just seems to be more robust and it turned out to remain as good as new throughout our project. It is also very accurate. The ‘time left’ display is exact; I know precisely when I need to swap for the other battery. Also, the Sleep ‘off switch’ is a very nice feature for a lithium battery. Other batteries I have used drain out all the time when unused, but not the HCX.”

Part of the company’s Logic Series® of batteries, the DIONIC HC offers 91Wh and is suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package. In addition, the DIONIC HCX is a 124Wh capacity battery with the ability to sustain a 10-amp draw, and run a 40-watt camera with a 20-watt light for two hours. Transported conveniently as carry-on luggage (a maximum of two batteries as carry-on and one battery installed in equipment), the DIONIC HCX and DIONIC HC are the perfect batteries for shooting on location. An enhanced RealTime® display indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously. The display incorporates readouts of hours, minutes and remaining capacity, making battery change decisions quick and easy for ENG production.

In addition to the quality of the Anton/Bauer batteries and chargers, Ivanov says he couldn’t have been more impressed with the company’s customer service. “When I couldn’t source the HCX anywhere in Europe during the summer of 2011, the Anton/Bauer sales team in the Netherlands offered immediate action and shipped it to me directly, in the French Alps, even though I was on a super tight schedule, as we were soon leaving for Russia,” he recalls. “Then, mid-project, the TWIN 60-watt developed a non-critical problem where only one side would charge. The team replaced it as soon as I'd sent them a video of the issue. They couldn’t have been more helpful during our production.”

To watch a free, full-length, 720p version of Kvadrat, visit: http://kvadratmovie.com.

