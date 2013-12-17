Anton/Bauer Brings Its Power to the Stage of Annual American Freedom Alliance Fundraiser

Production Company Relies on DIONIC HCX to Help Light the Stage of Important Event

LOS ANGELES, CA, DECEMBER 17, 2013—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video, film and healthcare technology industries, recently assisted Franklin Video Productions, Inc., a full service video production company, in powering the stage lighting for an important annual fundraiser banquet for the American Freedom Alliance.

Marc Franklin, president and DP of Franklin Video Productions, Inc., immediately turned to Anton/Bauer when hours before the charity dinner, his client realized that the event would need stage lighting. Franklin quickly set up his Sony HVR-S270 camcorder and situated his Litepanels Sola ENG™ on top of the camera. He simultaneously powered both pieces of equipment with Anton/Bauer’s trusted DIONIC® HCX battery to ensure that production retained the power to run smoothly for the entire event.

“I consistently rely on the DIONICs when working events and news, because I never have to worry about losing power, even when I’m using the battery to fuel more than one piece of equipment,” Franklin says. “The DIONIC HCX kept the Litepanels Sola ENG lit for the entire evening, which not only made the speakers at the podium look good but also made me look good, as it saved the dinner. I always welcome using Anton/Bauer batteries for both their stamina and dependability.”

Part of Anton/Bauer’s Logic Series® of batteries, the DIONIC HCX offers 124Wh of power. Suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package, the battery can be easily transported as carry-on luggage (a maximum of two batteries to carry-on and one battery installed on equipment), making it the ideal on-the-go battery, perfect for shooting events. Working closely with leading cell manufacturers, the HCX also incorporates high-capacity cells, offering the ability to sustain a 10 amp draw.

“The Anton/Bauer batteries are phenomenal to use,” Franklin says. “They give me a lot of confidence, which is especially important in circumstances such as this event in which not only the video production is riding on me, but the rest of the show, as well. I always look forward to using Anton/Bauer.”

