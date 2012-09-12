Triveni Digital SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2012 Preview

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2012

EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Triveni Digital -- Booth 127

Stay CALM With Triveni Digital

At the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2012, Triveni Digital will introduce an innovative DTV loudness monitor designed to ensure U.S. cable operators remain calm and in control of audio loudness levels. Operators today are required to maintain compliance with the U.S. government's Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act. Keeping this need in mind, Triveni Digital will showcase the StreamScope(R) RM-40 CALM, a powerful yet affordable new audio loudness monitoring solution that remotely monitors, measures, records, and analyzes DTV transport streams, guaranteeing CALM Act compliance.

Key Products

NEW! StreamScope(R) RM-40 CALM DTV Loudness Monitor

StreamScope(R) RM-40 CALM, being showcased for the first time at SCTE Cable-Tec(R) Expo, enables cable operators to troubleshoot audio loudness issues more rapidly, ensuring compliance with the CALM Act and delivering a higher quality of service to television viewers. Through an intuitive user interface, operators can review loudness and dialnorm levels for all audio streams in real time, as well as perform CALM spot checks, set loudness thresholds to trigger alerts, review audio graphs and video thumbnails, and generate custom CALM reports that can be stored for up to six months. The StreamScope RM-40 CALM delivers a daily report that accurately identifies possible CALM violations for all services on a given transport including IP, ASI, 8VSB, and QAM. Additionally, customizable traps, emails, and reports are sent to engineers so that they can quickly address the issue at hand. By accessing a log of potential errors, engineers can perform postmortem analyses and resolve chronic network-wide issues.

GuideBuilder(R) PSIP/SI Generation System for Cable Operators

Ideal for cable operators deploying clear QAM digital basic lineups, the Triveni Digital GuideBuilder(R) system provides all of the tools necessary to deliver channel and guide information to customers with digital televisions that include a built-in clear-QAM tuner, as well as to customers with basic, non-decrypting, digital set-top boxes (STB). The system's virtual channel map effectively keeps channel numbers the same for customers with or without a STB to ensure that the transition to "all digital" is seamless for subscribers. GuideBuilder gives clear QAM customers channel branding and an Extended Program Guide, leading to an improved quality of experience for DTV viewers.

Company Overview:

Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

