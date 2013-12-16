TNDV Mobile Production Trucks Standardize on Harman

NASHVILLE, December 16, 2013 — Mobile television production specialist TNDV has standardized on Harman digital audio consoles, allowing the company to deliver exceptional multi-channel audio production capabilities for remote broadcast and production projects of all sizes.

Nic Dugger, owner and president of TNDV, notes that the fleet-wide upgrade took several years and required a sizable investment, but the return on investment has been clear from the outset — and in some cases, the standardization has encouraged repeat business.

“Harman digital audio consoles produce outstanding sound quality, which is primarily why we choose them,” said Nic Dugger, TNDV’s president and owner. “Today, when a customer books any of our trucks, they are assured the best performing digital audio consoles on the market. Freelance crews can use the same intuitive user interface, operation, and architecture, and once familiar with set-up and software they can quickly turn their attention to the production.”

Besides having a high degree of confidence in their performance, Dugger likes that all Harman models have compatible, interchangeable parts. Because of this consistency, TNDV’s flexibility on live show sites is greatly improved since parts can be swapped between the Soundcraft and Studer models on different trucks in the field. And since TNDV’s truck engineers are intimately familiar with the Harman architecture, they can perform routine maintenance and even trouble-shoot the consoles when necessary.

“Because Harman appreciates that their media and entertainment customers are doing time-critical projects, they send us replacement parts no questions asked. They stay engaged with our engineers until the matter has been resolved,” he said.

Meet the Fleet

Aspiration, TNDV’s flagship HD expanding side video mobile unit, offers a Soundcraft Vi4 live production console with 72 input channels and 36 outputs, with up to 42 faders and 5.1 surround sound mixing capability in a private, on-board audio mix booth.

TNDV’s Vibration—a digital audio-only mobile unit—features the flagship Studer Vista 9 console with 256 inputs and 7.1 surround sound capabilities. Designed for audio mixing and recording of broadcast television and digital film productions, Vibration is a 53-foot semi-trailer that houses an acoustically isolated audio suite, machine room, and comfortable client lounge with custom furnishings and hardwood floors.

TNDV’s other Nashville-based trucks, Inspiration and Origination, both feature Soundcraft Vi1 consoles with up to 32 motorized faders, 96 DSP channels and 5.1 surround sound mixing capability. The Origination installation was the most recent upgrade, with the Soundcraft Vi1 vastly improve audio capabilities on the 30-foot mobile production unit.

Dugger approximates his business at 60 percent live entertainment and 40 percent live sports, which he says makes Harman consoles attractive for his bookings since they are “primarily entertainment desks.”

ABOUT TNDV: Television

Formed in 2004, TNDV: Television represents the culmination of many years of broadcast and live production for Nic Dugger, owner and president; and his staff of full time engineers. TNDV produces events from small single-camera productions all the way up to multi-million dollar international TV events, and takes pride in building custom solutions for challenging productions of any size, in any situation. Recent productions include the live concert productions at the NCAA Final Four, the 2013 Re/Max Long Drive Challenge on ESPN, and the inaugural season of Sing for Your Supper on PBS. Please call 615-585-6528 or visit www.tndv.com for more information.

