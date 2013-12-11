DPA Microphones Win Popolski Family Approval

Members of the popular German cabaret act The Popolski Family are so delighted with their recently acquired DPA microphones that they have made a short video extolling their virtues for DPA's German distributor, Mega Audio. The comedy-music show is currently using three DPA d:vote™ 4099 Instrument Microphones to capture the sound of its accordion and brass section. Sound engineer Hans Wollrath, who is also CEO of The Popolski Family company, says: "The performance of these microphones has been outstanding and the hardware, cables and connectors appear to be virtually unbreakable. We have been really pleased with the sound they have delivered. They are very reliable in a touring environment because they are so tough, and they are equally good for video and television appearances because they are so small and unobtrusive." Founded in 2008 by Achim Hagemann under the pseudonym Pavel Popolski, The Popolski Family plays 70 live dates a year in Germany and is seen annually by more than 100,000 people. The show revolved around a pseudo-Polish family of musicians who weave popular rock classics into a comedy framework. To see the Popolski DPA Microphones video, please follow this link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HXSULqLUcc -ends- About DPA DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to provide you – whether you’re in live sound, recording, theater or broadcast – with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for your tasks. DPA takes no shortcuts in the design processes nor makes any compromises in manufacturing, which is all done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability, and above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com