intoPIX JPEG2000 technology selected for integration in the new “4K Gateway” product of Visual Unity

intoPIX, the leading provider of JPEG 2000 compression solutions, and Visual Unity, an international Systems Integrator providing turnkey solutions for the broadcast and film industry, today announced their strategic collaboration in Visual Unity’s new 4K Gateway product.

“With the broadcast market discovering the 4K format for Over-the-Top (OTT) delivery and the 4K format taking off in the East-European film industry, there is an increasing call for faster-than-software based compression solutions,” says Jakub Kabourek, CEO of Visual Unity. “Integration of the leading intoPIX JPEG2000 FPGA-based compression technology allows 4K Gateway to meet the new challenges of this growing market.”

“We feel proud to be selected as JPEG2000 technology provider by Visual Unity and its technology partners,” says Katty Van Mele, Director of Business Development at intoPIX. “Visual Unity’s 4K Gateway is a unique hardware compression solution that enables real-time streaming of content, even when bandwidth is limited, when multiple streams are simultaneously transported over gigabit networks or when broadcasting to multiple screens.”

Visual Unity will be showcasing 4K Gateway during the IBC Show (Booth 3:B60) in Amsterdam from September 7th-11th.

The intoPIX team is also exhibiting its latest technology developments at IBC (Booth 10:D31).

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading supplier of image compression technology to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA IP-cores and compression solutions that enable leading-edge JPEG 2000 image compression, security and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers and products can be found on www.intopix.com.

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is an international Systems Integrator bridging the gap between broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences – wherever they are. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast systems and multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD Outside Broadcast vehicles and major playout facilities to automated Direct-to-Web platforms. More information on the company, products and services can be found on www.visualunity.com