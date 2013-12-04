Cox Media's WSB-TV Using Nexidia Dialogue Search to Uncover Buried Assets

ATLANTA -- Dec. 4, 2013 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced that Cox Media Group's Atlanta ABC affiliate, WSB-TV, has deployed Nexidia Dialogue Search to find precise content quickly within its substantial audio and video library, much of which lacks descriptive metadata to make it searchable by other means. WSB-TV's library contains more than 40,000 hours of video and is constantly growing. Dialogue Search uses patented technology to search within this massive media library to find any given spoken word or phrase in seconds.

In one instance, WSB-TV used Dialogue Search to find the desired content in only five minutes from the time producers decided on search terms to the time they had the results. At the same time Dialogue Search uncovered content WSB-TV producers didn't even know they had. A prior search for the same content using other methods took a full week and yielded no results.

"Many of our digital assets were in danger of languishing in the archive simply because we didn't have the resources to log them properly, which made them difficult if not impossible to find in a search," said Gary Alexander, director of engineering at WSB-TV. "But with Dialogue Search, we can easily discover content we never would have been able to find otherwise. Then we can send the information directly to our MAM system and follow our established production processes to insert the content into our stories. The lightning-fast searches and seamless integration with our workflow make it much easier to make better use of our media library."

WSB-TV users simply type any combination of words or phrases into the Dialogue Search interface, and it will quickly find any media clip in the system where those words or phrases are spoken. Users can preview results in a video player without having to scroll through numerous clips to find a specific sound bite. Once clips are chosen, WSB-TV uses its MAM system to retrieve the content from LTO media and put it directly into its production asset management system. From there content follows its usual news production workflow.

"WSB-TV is one of the oldest stations in the South and has many decades worth of recorded history to draw upon for its programming," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "Dialogue Search gives WSB-TV a way to make use of that history by finding critical bits of content from the past that it wouldn't have found otherwise, and then merging that content into today's stories using today's production tools."

Bridge Digital, a Nexidia reseller in the southeastern United States, handled the sale to Cox Media Group.

More information about Nexidia Dialogue Search and other Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/Nexidia-WSB-TV.jpg

Photo Caption: WSB Television & Radio Group Campus

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/Nexidia-DialogueSearch-MediaSearchExport.jpg

Photo Caption: Nexidia Dialogue Search Flow Diagram

# # #

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.