CARIBBEAN CABLE AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS ASSOCIATION (CCTA) 2014 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

At CCTA 2014, Triveni Digital will introduce the StreamScope(R) Portal to the Caribbean. Incospec, the authorized reseller for Triveni Digital in the Caribbean market, will be showing the new product at its booth.

Local cable and telecom operators will be able to benefit from the full features of the StreamScope product line -- effectively monitor and analyze transport streams to ensure a superior quality of service (QoS) for television viewers while complying with worldwide audio loudness legislation -- all from the convenience of a handheld tablet device.

StreamScope(R) Portal -- Portable, Personal MPEG Analyzer

The award-winning Triveni Digital StreamScope(R) Portal is a portable, tablet-based MPEG analysis and monitoring tool. Through an ultra-personalized form factor and a variety of dongle-based input options, the StreamScope Portal helps engineers cost-effectively perform real-time, file-based MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and monitoring of DTV transport streams on Gigabit Ethernet networks and other key interfaces.

The StreamScope Portal makes it easy to troubleshoot MPEG transport streams wherever the user is. Using this portable, compact, and low-cost tablet device, users can perform real-time analysis from remote locations, comply with industry standards, and deliver a higher QoS to viewers. StreamScope Portal was recently recognized in the BTR Diamond Reviews and won a Fierce Innovation Award in the cable and video network architecture category.

In addition to performing real-time or file-based video analysis and monitoring, StreamScope Portal serves as an engineer's personal gateway into other Triveni Digital products in a DTV facility including GuideBuilder(R) 5, StreamScope MT, and StreamScope RM to further maximize the efficiency of the technician, which provides further cost savings for operators.

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

