Sky TV Chooses Blackmagic Design for Live Broadcast of 2012 USA Water Polo Junior Olympics

Fremont, CA - July 31, 2012 – Blackmagic Design today announced that Sky TV is using a number of Blackmagic Design products for their exclusive live broadcast of the 2012 USA Water Polo Junior Olympics taking place at California’s Stanford University on July 31 and August 5. Blackmagic Design’s ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher, ATEM Television Studio, Intensity Shuttle capture and playback cards, HyperDeck Shuttle field recorder and Battery Converters HDMI to SDI will be used to switch, capture and stream all of the action live for this year’s championship games.



The Gold and Platinum Division Championship games will be aired live from two separate pools in Stanford’s Avery Aquatics Center, where the USA’s national water polo team plays. Spectators will be able to see all the action streamed live on various screens and a jumbotron throughout the Stanford facility, and remote viewers can view the games as they happen via Sky TV’s online portal.



Sky TV will be filming each championship game in its entirety in HD, with each camera equipped with Blackmagic Design Battery Converters and connected to Intensity Shuttles to capture ingested video feeds. An ATEM Television Studio will be used to broadcast and stream the Gold Division games taking place in the smaller of the two pools live to the Internet. Sky TV will also use the ATEM 1 M/E Production Switcher to broadcast the Platinum Division games, adding time and player statistics graphics, in addition to picture in picture close ups of fast break action and live shots of the crowd’s reaction. Both ATEM switchers will be used to patch play by play commentary into the broadcast, ensuring remote viewers do not miss a second of the excitement.



Sky TV is recording both games in HD with the HyperDeck Shuttle in order to create Blu-ray and DVD discs. Derek Byrd, Sky TV’s Founder and President, shares his enthusiasm about the upcoming games: “As a 17 year water polo veteran, I could not be more excited about Sky TV’s role as the official webcasting channel for the 2012 USA Water Polo Junior Olympics. We look forward to increasing awareness of the increasingly popular sport, in a way we did not think possible before adding the Blackmagic Design products.”



Byrd continues, “The ATEM Production Switchers provide us with everything we need to create a full on sports broadcast, and the Intensity Shuttles, Battery Converters and HyperDeck Shuttle give us a rugged, compact and portable setup ideal for this type of application. With our Blackmagic workflow, we are confident that the live broadcast will go off without a hitch.”



About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagicdesign.com.



About Sky TV

Sky TV, based in Lansing, Michigan, is a full service video broadcast and production company offering creative webcasting for all types of events. Sky TV webcasts sports, concerts, events, seminars, product demos and trainings online, delivering exciting content for viewers, and offering creative, technical production for clients looking to webcast their event. For more information, please check www.skytvnetworks.com.