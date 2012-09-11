DK-Technologies and TSL Professional Products New Strategic Technology Partnership Delivered its First Product at IBC 2012

The new strategic partnership that was formed in August 2012, betweenDK-Technologies and TSL Professional Products Ltd, manufacturer of hardware and software audio monitoring, tally and power management products, has yielded its first audio measurement product, which launched at IBC 2012.

TSL unveiled the PAM PICo Audio Loudness Meter – at IBC 2012 (Stand 10.B41).Derived from the award-winning compact DK Meter, this latest member of TSL’s Precision Audio Monitor (PAM) product family meets increasing market demand for simple, cost effective audio metering, specifically with loudness measurement.

The new relationship between TSLProfessional Products Ltd andDK-Technologies (Stand 8:E60), which manufactures high-quality audio and video metering equipment, aims to bring a range of unique product solutions to a variety of markets including the broadcast industry.

Andy Page, UK Director, DK-Technologies, says: “The partnership with TSL sprang from meetings we had when both companies were involved with equipping new broadcast facilities for a major UK independent television channel. TSL has excellent loudspeaker-based audio monitoring products, while DK offers exceptional audio metering solutions. We noted the synergy between our product ranges and recognised that, by combining our knowledge, we could provide more efficient workflows to not only broadcast, but to theatre, music productions and AV installations.”

Chris Exelby, managing director of TSL Professional Products Ltd, adds: “TSL is delighted to be collaborating with DK-Technologies, as DK has demonstrated true innovation and reliability when it comes to bringing new audio test and measurement products to market. With our combined knowledge, we’re looking to develop some exciting new ways of managing audio across the broadcast chain that will streamline present production needs while anticipating future trends. We are thoroughly energized to begin working with DK to bring our collective mission to fruition.”

TSL’s new PAM PICo Loudness meter is a compact, standalone unit that featuresDK’s revolutionary StarFish™ surround sound display technology and measures loudness to all known international standards including ITU, EBU R128 and ATSC. To create PAM PICo, DK has adapted its DK Meter to provide a menu structure and metering scales that are unique to TSL, thus enabling PAM PICo to dovetail perfectly with TSL’s existing product range.

Designed for use in any operational position where ‘at a glance’ audio metering is required, PAM PiCo is available in three formats; to display stereo, multichannel or surround sound audio fromanalogue, AES or embedded SDI signal sources, allmeasuring Loudness to international standards andrecommendations. Simple to use and easy to configure, PAM PiCo puts high quality metering within easy reach of anyone involved in sound production, from operators working throughout broadcast production to music studio technicians and record producers.

“Everyone benefits as a result of this collaboration,” says DK’s Andy Page. “From DK’s point of view we are able to introduce new customers to our range and provide an upgrade path to our more comprehensive audio metering products such as the MSD600. TSL, meanwhile, benefits from having a highly regarded metering solution that fits in perfectly with its existing product offering – and the customer benefits through having a very affordable Loudness measurement solution that can be supplied as an integral part of TSL’s renowned audio management package.”

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA.www.dk-technologies.com