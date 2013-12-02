RTW Welcomes Jessica Kell as Head of Marketing

Kell Will Oversee Marketing Communications for the Company

COLOGNE, GERMANY, 2 DECEMBER, 2013 ─ RTW,a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce that it has named Jessica Kell as Head of Marketing. Kell will draw upon her technical training as a lighting and sound technician and her media design experience to lead RTW’s marketing efforts as the company continues to enjoy rapid growth.

In her new position, Kell will be responsible for overseeing RTW’s global marketing communications, including product campaigns and trade show planning. She will work closely with the company’s sales team to develop messaging for new campaigns that continue to reinforce the company’s commitment to developing solutions that best address the needs of current and potential customers.

“I am very pleased to join RTW,” says Kell. “The company’s industry reputation is stellar, one of quality and innovation. It is an exciting time for RTW, as it continues to penetrate new markets and reach new customers with its innovative audio solutions. I look forward to working closely with the team to help enhance its brand throughout the world.”



A lighting and sound technician, Kell brings her extensive knowledge of event production technology to RTW. She has worked at several opera houses, both as a technician and stage manager, and understands the important role that reliable, up-to-date audio equipment plays in a successful live production. Prior to joining RTW, she worked as a freelancer for several design and event-planning agencies in Germany. She has also studied media communications and cultural sciences. This combined background gives Kell a solid foundation for understanding the needs of RTW customers, enabling her to highlight RTW’s solutions in an intelligent and effective way.

“Jessica brings a unique combination of skills and experience to her new position,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “She has a fresh perspective, one based on her hands-on experience as a technician and her expertise in communications and graphic design. As RTW continues to expand its presence within new markets and deliver innovative metering solutions, we are very happy to have Jessica on board to lead our marketing efforts.”

ABOUT RTW

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

RTW’s ranges of products currently include the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the TM7 and TM9 units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by RTW, showing the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office will house all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.