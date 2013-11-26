Mizmor HD Productions Turns to HARMAN’s Studer

TEL AVIV, Israel – Mizmor HD Productions, based in Tel Aviv, has recently purchased a 32-fader HARMAN Studer Vista 1 digital console through Kilim Electronics, Studer’s Israeli distributor.

Under the direction of Daniel Lankry, Mizmor HD has grown steadily since being founded in 1992 and today has four sophisticated HD OB vans, including the largest in Israel, broadcasting mainly sport and national events. It is in this OB, which can accommodate up to 14 cameras, that the Vista 1 and Compact Stagebox have been installed, replacing the previous analogue console.

After considering all options, the purchasing decision was based on the superior facilities of the Studer console and the service/backup Mizmor knew it would receive from Kilim Electronics.

The Vista 1 is a transportable all-in-one digital mixing console for broadcast, live and production use, with the control surface, I/O system, DSP and power supplies all contained within the console. This makes it the ideal choice when space is restricted, such as in OB and ENG vans.



Thanks to the patented Vistonics™ user interface, with 40 on-screen rotary knobs, the Vista 1’s look and feel is identical to that of the larger, more sophisticated Vistas.

The OB van’s technicians say their excitement on taking delivery was eclipsed by the speed of installation (which they undertook themselves). They then discovered just how easy the Vista 1 was to operate.

“In fact they started working only a quarter of an hour after the installation was complete—without the need to study the manual,” reported Kilim Electronics’ MD Meir Kilim, whose Haifa-based company again supplied all the services.

