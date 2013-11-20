American Society of Cinematographers Reveals Television Nominees

(LOS ANGELES, CA) The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has selected its television nominees for the organization's 28th Annual Outstanding Achievement Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala on February 1, 2014, here at the Hollywood & Highland Ray Dolby Ballroom.

The nominees in each of the three categories are:

One-hour Episodic Television Series:

Steven Bernstein, ASC for Starz Network's Magic City ("The Sins of the Father")

David Franco for HBO's Boardwalk Empire ("Erlkönig")

Jonathan Freeman, ASC for HBO's Game of Thrones ("Valar Dohaeris")

Pierre Gill, CSC for Showtime's The Borgias ("The Purge")

David Greene, CSC for The CW's Beauty and the Beast ("Tough Love")

Anette Haellmigk for HBO's Game of Thrones ("Kissed by Fire")

Kramer Morgenthau, ASC for Fox's Sleepy Hollow ("Pilot")

Ousama Rawi, BSC, CSC for NBC's Dracula ("The Blood is the Life")

Half-hour Episodic Series:

Peter Levy, ACS, ASC for Showtime's House of Lies ("The Runner Stumbles")

Matthew J. Lloyd, CSC for Amazon's Alpha House ("Pilot")

Blake McClure for Comedy Central's Drunk History ("Detroit")

Television Movie/Miniseries:

Jeremy Benning, CSC for National Geographic Channel's Killing Lincoln

David Luther for Starz Network's The White Queen ("War at First Hand")

Ashley Rowe, BSC for Starz Network's Dancing on the Edge (Episode 1.1)

"The new heights that storytelling has reached on television are in part because of the tremendous artistry and outstanding work being done by the shows' cinematographers," says ASC President Richard Crudo. "It was difficult for our members to narrow down the field to these nominees given the high caliber of the submissions."

Franco has been previously nominated for Boardwalk Empire (2012), Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee (2008), Intensity (1998), Falling for You (1996) and Million Dollar Babies (1995).

Freeman has collected three ASC Awards. His wins were for Boardwalk Empire (2012, 2011) and Homeland Security in (2005). He has also earned additional nominations for Taken (2003), Strange Justice (2000) and Prince Street (1998).

Gill and Morgenthau have each previously earned an ASC Outstanding Achievement Award.

Gill took home an Award for Hitler: The Rise of Evil (2004), and was nominated for Joan of Arc (2000).

Morgenthau earned his first ASC Award last year for Game of Thrones, and has nominations for Boardwalk Empire (2011), Life on Mars (2009) and The Five People You Meet in Heaven (2005).

This is Levy's fourth nomination, having been nominated for House of Lies (2013), The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2005) and 24 (2002).

Rowe and Rawi have both previously been nominated for The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone (2004) and The Tudors (2009), respectively.

Benning, Bernstein, Greene, Haellmigk, Lloyd, Luther and McClure are all first-time nominees.

HBO and Starz led the pack with three nominations each, followed by Showtime with two noms. Amazon, Comedy Central, Fox, NBC, The CW, and National Geographic Channel are also represented.

For information regarding the 28th ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography visit www.theasc.com or call 323-969-4333.

#

About The American Society of Cinematographers

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the art of filmmaking. Since its charter in 1919, the ASC has been committed to educating aspiring filmmakers and others about the art and craft of cinematography. For additional information about the ASC, visit www.theasc.com. Join ASC on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/The.ASC and American Cinematographer magazine fan page at http://www.facebook.com/AmericanCinematographer.

(Oscar and Academy Award are registered trademarks of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.)

(Emmy is a registered trademark of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.)

Media Contacts:

ignite strategic communications

818.980.3473

Sally Christgau, sally@ignite.bz

Lisa Muldowney, lisa@ignite.bz