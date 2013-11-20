Lynn University Equips Student Reporters With Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App for iPad mini Tablets

Easy-to-Use App Enables Students to Cover Breaking News From Any Location for New Campus Television Station

KITCHENER, Ontario -- Nov. 20, 2013 -- Lynn University, a private university in Boca Raton, Florida, has chosen the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App to enable video newsgathering for the school's new on-campus television station. A member of Dejero's award-winning family of mobile newsgathering products, the LIVE+ Mobile App is loaded onto Apple iPad mini tablets that can be used by student reporters to capture and transmit high-quality HD video from any location. In addition, the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App complements Lynn University's newly launched iPad initiative that placed the tablets, fully loaded with educational software and digital textbooks, in the hands of more than 700 freshmen and transfer students this fall.

Operated by the Eugene M. and Christine E. Lynn College of International Communication, Lynn University's new campus television station will stream live and recorded content to the school's website, offering an opportunity for multimedia journalism and film/television students to get hands-on experience gathering content and producing TV news. The students, including reporters for the school newspaper and those in other majors who volunteer as "citizen journalists," can sign out one of 10 iPad mini tablets equipped with the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App. At the news source, the student reporters can launch the easy-to-use LIVE+ Mobile App to connect instantly with the Lynn University Wi-Fi network and transmit HD video, either for live newscasts or in a recorded format for later streaming. With the LIVE+ Mobile App, reporters can use both the front and back cameras of the iPad mini to build a complete breaking news story.

"The Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App is a perfect example of how Lynn University is embracing emerging technologies and staying ahead of the curve to offer our students the best possible educational experience," said David Jaffe, dean of the College of International Communication, Lynn University. "From my years working in the broadcast industry, I could immediately see the value of a solution that would allow us to gather high-quality video content from the field without the huge capital expense of buying and maintaining microwave or satellite equipment. And for a tuition-driven university such as ours, keeping costs down for our students is very important."

The Dejero-powered iPad mini tablets will be used primarily to stream live campus events such as lectures, sports events, and drama and music programs. Since the setup works anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection, the university can also use the tablets to cover off-campus events; one example is a planned performance by the Lynn University drama department at the university's sister school in Ireland next semester. In addition, the university is looking at providing the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App as part of the broader Lynn University iPad initiative, to further enable citizen journalism across the campus.

"Lynn University is to be commended as one of just a few schools in the U.S. that is deploying iPad technology in such a comprehensive manner. We're very pleased that our mobile app has been adopted as part of that vision, to help media students gain the critical on-the-job experience they'll need for future employment in the news reporting and production fields," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "With its familiar app interface and fast, easy connection and transmission capabilities, the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App is ideal for empowering anyone with the ability to report on breaking news."

About Lynn University

Lynn University is an independent, innovative college based in Boca Raton, Florida. With more than 2,000 students from 90 countries plus 45 states and territories, the school is consistently ranked among the top five most international schools by U.S. News and World Report's "America's Best Colleges." Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 21 national titles, and its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers and scholars. The school's Dialogues of Learning curriculum and international student base help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit: www.lynn.edu.

About Dejero

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. Winner of numerous industry awards, the Dejero LIVE+ Platform and its patent-pending Intelligent Connection Management combine adaptive bit rate encoding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies -- making electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.

