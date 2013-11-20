Forbidden Technologies Appoints Brian Boring as General Manager in North America

LONDON -- Nov. 19, 2013 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud-based video platform FORscene, today announced that it has named Brian Boring as its general manager of North American sales and strategic partnerships.

"We've built a strong reputation and following within the U.K. media and entertainment industry, and now we're poised to expand into new markets throughout the world," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies. "Brian Boring's impressive résumé includes business development acumen; knowledge of the broadcast, production, and post-production markets; and a keen understanding of production workflows, all of which make him the ideal person to expand our presence in North America."

Boring is a seasoned professional and business leader with expertise in technical workflow implementation consulting, sales management, business strategy, operations leadership, and enterprise technology solutions. In addition to being a content producer, consultant, and company founder, he has held several high-level management positions. Most recently, Boring served as vice president of solution sales and technology services at MelroseMAC, an Apple(R) Authorized sales and service centre in Los Angeles, and MelroseTEC, the company's professional video and audio division. He has also served as vice president of sales at Wexler Video, at the time one of the largest media equipment and solutions companies in the world for production, post-production, and IT services.

"With more and more demand for efficient media workflows, Forbidden Technologies is primed for North American market penetration, and I'm excited for the opportunity to make it happen," Boring said. "Forbidden has the most powerful cloud-based video post-production platform available, and this is the future for enhanced production efficiencies."

Boring will join Forbidden Technologies on Nov. 18. He will be based in Los Angeles and report to Greg Hirst.

More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ForbiddenTechnologies/BrianBoring.zip

# # #

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc is an award-winning technology company that develops and delivers cloud-based solutions for collaborative video post-production. Its flagship product, FORscene, is one of the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platforms. Launched at IBC in 2004, FORscene has been used to log, edit, review, and publish more than 3 million hours of professional video content. Listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information about FORscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.