Mongolian National Broadcaster Selects NETIA Radio-Assist Audio Automation Software

CLARET, France -- Nov. 19, 2013 -- NETIA today announced that Mongolian National Broadcaster (MNB), the official, state-funded broadcaster in Mongolia, has placed an order for NETIA's Radio-Assist(TM) audio automation suite. The digital audio automation software will be deployed for MNB Radio with the support of NETIA's local partner, systems integrator Career Mart, to improve radio production processes.

"Equipped with tools that simplify and streamline operations, NETIA's automation software will provide MNB Radio with a straightforward and scalable solution for file-based production," said Daria Globus, NETIA sales representative for Eastern Europe, Russia, and CIS countries. "By enabling a high degree of efficiency across the broadcast workflow, Radio-Assist also will give MNB Radio greater flexibility in providing listeners with quality radio programming."

NETIA's Radio-Assist software suites address each part of the production and broadcast workflow, allowing users to record, edit, or prepare a playlist. In addition to browsing and publishing tools for full multimedia functionality, the software features tools for acquisition, archiving, audio editing, commercial and music production, newsroom systems, scheduling, broadcasting, and administration.

About NETIA

NETIA, a Globecast company, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 10,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices. NETIA provides content management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include SBS and ABC in Australia, RAI Italy, RTBF in Belgium, MediaCorp Singapore, RTL France, Radio Globo in Brazil, RTM Malaysia, Radio France, the Associated Press and Cumulus Radio, France Télévisions, and Canal+. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.