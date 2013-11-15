DVEO Announces New Products for Streaming Media West 2013 -- Including Live Media Server with 8 HD-SDI Inputs,Video Warehouse with Automatic Archiving, IP Video Traffic Shaping Technology, and More

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate many unique products at Streaming Media West 2013 in Huntington Beach, California, November 19-20, in booth 207.



Also at Streaming Media West, Scott Grizzle, Business Development/Product Manager for DVEO, will be a speaker at the Streaming Media Producer Live Conference, with his presentation titled "Mini, Mobile, or Modular -- Which Flypack is Best for You?" on Wednesday, November 20.





DVEO products at the show will include:

IP Video Traffic Shaping Technology for Alleviating Packet Loss, Video Freezes, Jitter, and Noise -- DOZERbox IP IP™

Eight Channel HD-SDI Streamer, Encoder, and Live Media Distribution Server -- MAGNUS Anytime HD-SDI™

Portable Dual Input SDI/HD-SDI Live Streamer/Encoder with Touch Panel Control -- MAMBA DIG/IP™ Multichannel Video Warehouse with Automatic Archiving -- VidBak™

80 Channel Adaptive Optimized Transcoder for Mobile and OTT -- MultiStreamer Brutus™ IV IP/IP: TELCO Live Ingest Stand Alone VOD Server and Live Media Distributor -- Reality Anytime IP IP: TELCO™

Transport Stream Multiviewer and Monitoring System -- IP Check™

Scheduled Playout Server with IP Out -- Infinity Streamer™ (mini) .5T/50ch





1. IP Video Traffic Shaping Technology for Alleviating Packet Loss, Video Freezes, Jitter, and Noise -- DOZERbox IP IP

DVEO's DOZERbox IP IP gateways enable IPTV operators, Over The Top (OTT) video providers, and broadcasters to improve video distribution over average quality internet backbones. Customers in the USA use Dozer technology to import video content from Greece, Iraq, Colombia, and Bangladesh -- with no packet loss or video freezes, and lower latency.



Typically sold in pairs, the DOZERbox IP IP is based on the Intel® NUC. The unit is just over 4.5 inches wide. It is also available in a 1RU version -- the DOZERbox R™. The traffic shaping technology can also be purchased as a software application to add on to DVEO's encoders, transcoders, and IP gateways -- the Media Dozer: LIC™.



2. Eight Channel HD-SDI Streamer, Encoder, and Live Media Distribution Server -- MAGNUS Anytime HD-SDI

The MAGNUS Anytime HD-SDI is a powerful multichannel (10 1080p, 20 720p, or 40 SD Channels) live H.264 encoder and live media distribution server/VOD (video on demand) server. It ingests and transcodes up to eight live HD-SDI inputs and adds wrappers such as HLS, RTMP, or RTSP. The system outputs the live streams and simultaneously stores the streams as VOD files. It delivers live or stored streams to over 500 simultaneous users.



Streaming media production professionals will use this system to feed HD-SDI from production trucks to production crew or to audiences via IP. It is an ideal distribution server for studios, stadiums, concert halls, cruise ships, etc. who rely on both live and resident content. It is also suitable for sending videos to iPads, iPhones, and other portable devices, and for building a CDN (content distribution network) or adding live content to a CDN.



In addition to demonstrating the MAGNUS Anytime HD-SDI at Streaming Media West 2013, DVEO will also be showing the video tutorial.



3. Portable Dual Input SDI/HD-SDI Live Streamer/Encoder with Touch Panel Control -- MAMBA DIG/IP

Only 12.25 inches long and 8.25 inches wide, the MAMBA DIG/IP is a portable SDI/HD-SDI live encoder/streamer with one or two HD-SDI inputs. The output is one HD and three SD H.264 streams with different profiles. In addition to an LCD touch screen for monitoring and simple controls, the compact encoder also features remote management from anywhere via the public internet. The MAMBA DIG/IP is ideal for electronic news gathering, corporate training, and streaming live video from events, concerts, and sporting events.



An optional battery belt pack is available for video shoots in the field. Optional versions are available for a single HDMI input or 4 analog (composite) inputs, instead of SDI/HD-SDI inputs.



4. Multichannel Video Warehouse with Automatic Archiving -- VidBak

The VidBak encodes uploaded video and audio files into online streaming formats. It archives 100,000+ streams and serves them on demand within schools, universities, corporations, institutions, cruise ships, etc. The remotely manageable system can also encrypt videos for content protection. The easy to use GUI allows self directed searches and quick meta data based searches. Users can self-categorize videos in multiple categories. The VidBak runs on a Windows® server with external storage arrays.



5. 80 Channel Adaptive Optimized Transcoder for Mobile and OTT -- MultiStreamer Brutus IV IP/IP: TELCO

The broadcast quality MultiStreamer Brutus IV IP/IP: TELCO is a real time transcoder, streamer and scaler. It transcodes up to 80 SD streams, or 40 720p HD streams, or 20 1080i/p HD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 or vice-versa. Built on a dependable 4 x 8 Core Intel® Sandy Bridge CPU, the system is suitable for IPTV, OTT, mobile TV, broadcast, and Telco TV, or as a transcoder/reformatter for RTSP IP Cameras. The Brutus supports Flash, HLS, RTMP, HTTP, Smooth, and Live streaming and works well with Wowza®, Adobe® Flash® and RealNetworks® Servers. Audio support includes AAC, Ogg Vorbis, MPEG-1 Layer II, optional MP3, and/or optional "SurCode for Dolby Digital" AC-3.



6. Live Ingest Stand Alone VOD Server and Live Media Distributor -- Reality Anytime IP IP: TELCO

Recommended for small to mid-sized IPTV distribution, multiscreen content delivery, and stadiums, universities, and other public venues, the Reality Anytime IP IP Telco serves over 500 live and/or recorded streams on an on-demand basis to over 1,000 simultaneous users. It can support even more users with optional Intel® solid-state drives. It ingests "pre groomed" (pre formatted) live streams, then adds wrappers and protocols that are needed by today's mobile devices, set top boxes, and OTT equipped televisions. Since this server automatically discovers files on other servers, some customers use it to create or augment their CDNs.



7. Transport Stream Multiviewer and Monitoring System -- IP Check

The IP Check is a real time multi-window MPEG-2 or H.264 IP transport stream monitoring system for viewing, monitoring, and logging errors in multi program IP streams. It monitors video freezes, black screens, video loss, audio loss, loss of subtitles, and audio levels. The IP Check provides a real time comprehensive MPEG TS layer analysis of multiple services coming from multiple transport streams -- up to 20 HD and 50 SD video programs in a single unit. The display panel sizes and locations are easy to configure. Error alerts can be communicated via visual alerts, SNMP, e-mail, and audio alarms.



8. Scheduled Playout Server with IP Out -- Infinity Streamer (mini) .5T/50ch

Ideal for video hosting, the Infinity Streamer is an IP video playout server for continuous scheduled or looped streaming. It plays up to 50 separate video clips simultaneously from the on board .5 TB hard drive, with different bit rates and wrappers for each stream. Numerous file types are supported, including H.264 ts, flv, H.264 ps, .mov, VC-1 (.wmv), mkv, and others. ISPs and CDNs can create their own 50 "streaming" web channels with 50 different programs or content playing on a preset schedule.



"We are looking forward to showing our latest products at Streaming Media West," said Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "In the last year, DVEO’s video streaming business has grown by over 50 percent."







DVEO, DOZERbox, Infinity Streamer, IP Check, MAGNUS Anytime, MAMBA DIG/IP, MAMBA HDMI/IP, MAMBA CVBS/IP, Media Dozer: LIC, MultiStreamer Brutus, Reality Anytime IP IP Telco, and VidBak are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.



Supplemental Information for Press Release



Suggested Retail Prices:

DOZERbox IP IP: $1,500 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

DOZERbox IP IP R: $2,500 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

Media Dozer: LIC: $1,000 to $1,500 U.S. each

Infinity Streamer (mini) .5T/50ch: $4,995 U.S.

IP Check: $7,995 U.S.

MAGNUS Anytime HD-SDI: 18,995 U.S.

MAMBA DIG/IP -- Dual SDI/HD-SDI Inputs, IP Out: $5,995 U.S.

MAMBA HDMI/IP -- Single HDMI Input, IP Out: $5,895 U.S.

MAMBA CVBS/IP -- 4 Composite Video Inputs, IP Out: $5,995 U.S.

MultiStreamer Brutus IV IP/IP Telco: $23,995 U.S.

Reality Anytime IP IP Telco: $6,995 U.S.

VidBak: $14,995 U.S.





About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815