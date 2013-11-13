Versatile Distribution Services Welcomes Herb Ricco to Broadcast Sales Team

Marlboro, MA – November 13, 2013 –Versatile Distribution Services, a division of Versatile Communications, Inc., today announced that Herb Ricco has joined its sales team as an account manager serving the Avid, Adobe, Assimilate and Grass Valley reseller network. Always ahead of the curve on industry trends and new and emerging technologies, Ricco has poised himself to better position Versatile Distribution Services as the go-to distributor for turnkey broadcast and post-production solutions (Avid 7, Adobe Creative Cloud, EDIUS Pro, & SCRATCH) powered by Hewlett Packard (HP) platforms. “At Versatile Distribution Services, our sales team is touted as a highly knowledgeable group of individuals, each of whom provides a seamless experience for the Avid, Adobe, Assimilate and Grass Valley reseller community,” comments Jason Quast, managing director, broadcast, Versatile Distribution Services. “Herb Ricco is an ideal fit for this team. With an impressive track record, Ricco has consistently contributed to both improved productivity and profitability through leadership, as well as proved to have a sound understanding of client needs. We are confident he will be an invaluable addition to our team.”

Ricco will be responsible for supporting Versatile’s vast network of Avid, Adobe, Assimilate and Grass Valley resellers, promoting HP-powered turnkey solutions optimized for the broadcast and post-production markets.

Before joining the Versatile Distribution Services sales team, Ricco served as key account manager at Broadfield Distributing for 13 years. There, he helped grow the company’s margin by 3% year after year, increasing revenues from $900K to $2.8M while streamlining sales approaches to improve efficiency of order routing and processing. Ricco’s proven ability to cultivate key business accounts through interaction with dealers, manufacturers and other company branches, as well as foster relationships through consistent and reliable customer service, will contribute to Versatile Distribution Services’ ongoing success as a leading service provider for the media and entertainment industries.

About Versatile Distribution Services

Based in Marlboro, Massachusetts, Versatile Distribution Services, a division of Versatile Communications, Inc., is a channel partner, solutions provider, and distributor specializing in the media and entertainment industries. Versatile Distribution Services supplies reseller channel partners with HP workstations optimized for Avid, Adobe, ASSIMILATE, and Grass Valley as well as other broadcast and post solutions, including the HP File-based Editing Platform and HP DreamColor Monitors. For more information, please visithttp://www.versatiledistributionservices.com/.

