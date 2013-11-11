RTW to Demo TM3, TM9 Audio Meters at The Group One Booth During CCW 2013

NEW YORK CITY, NOVEMBER 11, 2013 ─ RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce that during this year’s CCW show, Group One (Booth 859) will exhibit RTW’s TM3 and TM9 TouchMonitors. The monitors will be fully equipped with the latest software options, including the TM3 firmware update 2.50, which includes the new Time Test Control option and the popular RTA analyzer for the TM9. RTW invites attendees to stop by the Group One booth for demonstrations of the products.

TouchMonitor Series, TM3

Controlled using a touch-sensitive display, the TM3 has a budget-friendly base price, a 4.3-inch touchscreen and a stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement. Features include a large number of graphical and numerical instruments showing single-channel or, in the case of the TM3-3G, any of the eight audio channels contained in a 3G-SDI stream used for metering, de-embedding and monitoring 3G-SDI audio. Both also include summing-loudness bargraphs, PPM, true peak, SPL, loudness range (LRA), dialnorm and correlation. The TM3 and TM3-3G are highly appealing compact solutions ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms.

The TM3 also features PPM and true-peak instruments and offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all current globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Finally, it also features the Magic LRA instrument, specifically designed by RTW for intuitive visualization of the loudness range and integrated-loudness parameters.

Offered as part of firmware 2.50, users can employ the Time Test Control sub menu to set the parameters for starting and stopping loudness measurement functions. In addition to a manual control enabled by on-screen keys and/or the GUI interface, full or semi-automatic measurements can also be defined. Therefore, the user can choose between an autostart after loading a preset or autostart when reaching the value of an adjusted gate, with or without an automatic reset of previous values. Users can terminate loudness measurements manually with on-screen keys and/or GUI commands, as well as automatically by defining a threshold value and time span. The combination of those parameters allows users to set an automatic, semi-automatic or manual loudness measurement process as required for different applications. The Test Time Control option will also be available for the TouchMonitor TM7, TMR7 and TM9 with the next firmware update.

TouchMonitor Series, TM9

The TouchMonitor series is a range of products that RTW designed to support all relevant loudness recommendations, such as EBU R128 or ATSC A/85, with true peak metering, flexible I/O options with up to 16/32 input channels, a fully modular software design and more. On display will be the TM9, which combines unprecedented flexibility and modularity with an intuitive, nine-inch GUI touchscreen. RTW’s latest firmware, version 1.14, for the TouchMonitor series includes various performance and stability optimizations, as well as new function enhancements and improved ergonomics.

About RTW

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

RTW’s range of products currently include the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the TM7 and TM9 units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by RTW, showing the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office will house all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.