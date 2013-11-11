Harris Broadcast Showcases Latest IP Convergence Technologies at Content and Communications World

Denver, Nov. 11, 2013 (CCW, Booth 901)—Harris Broadcast, a market-share leader of content management and network infrastructure solutions serving the global broadcast, communication service provider, government and enterprise markets, today announced it will demonstrate advanced technologies that help broadcasters transition to IP networks and file-based infrastructure at Content and Communications World (CCW), Nov. 13-14 (Javits Center, New York, booth 901).

Leading the CCW display is North America’s official introduction to the Selenio™ MCP1, an extension of the award-winning Selenio IP media convergence platform that broke barriers as an all-in-one, 3RU signal compression, networking and processing solution – addressing baseband video, audio and IP-based content. Selenio MCP1 delivers the same capabilities in a compact 1RU package, affording the user a more than 50 percent reduction in rack space. It provides video processing, advanced audio processing, compression and multiplexing in a single, flexible platform with intuitive graphical management tools, simplifying workflows and reducing operational costs.

“CCW provides a unique opportunity to share our broad portfolio and the latest in IP convergence technologies with thought leaders in media and entertainment from around the world,” said Pablo Gargiulo, president, global sales, Harris Broadcast. “We look forward to introducing the Selenio MCP1 integrated media convergence platform, which brings a compact form factor to the product family while furthering our vision of addressing IP interconnects to legacy video and audio applications.”

In addition, Harris Broadcast will display:

·Versio™– The industry’s most complete integrated playout solution, utilizing key elements of market-leading Harris Broadcast automation, server, graphics and branding technologies integrated in a highly resilient, 1 RU form factor

·Maxiva™ ULXT transmitter with PowerSmart® 3D technology – A liquid-cooled, robust transmitter solution helping broadcasters deliver high quality content to consumers worldwide; PowerSmart 3D significantly reduces energy use while providing unrivaled operating efficiency – without compromising power or reliability

·Landmark OSI™ – One of the industry’s most widely-used and powerful traffic and billing systems for television, cable and radio operations, providing advanced, web-based functionality and easy-to-use tools for traffic, accounting and yield management; highly-scalable and proven to handle hundreds of stations across multiple networks

Cindy Parrish, product manager for Harris Broadcast, will also join Kathy Mavrikakis, senior producer of CBS’s The Late Show with David Letterman, for a breakout session “Is Studio Production Keeping You Up Late?” on Wednesday, Nov. 13th at 11:00 a.m. at the Broadcast & Beyond Theater. The session will detail how asset management software helps studio production operations overcome challenges in creating the highest quality content for viewers, while ensuring efficient production workflows.

