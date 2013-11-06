Viaccess-Orca Deputy CEO Haggai Barel is Speaker and Featured Panelist at OTTtv World Summit

Barel to Provide Executive Insight Into Service Provider Strategies for Monetizing Over-the-Top Content Opportunities

PARIS -- Nov. 6, 2013 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that its Deputy CEO Haggai Barel will be a speaker and featured panelist at the OTTtv World Summit in London.

During his presentation titled "Operator's Survival Guide: Show Me the Money" on Nov. 20 at 11:50 a.m., Barel will explore the steps operators should take to successfully monetize consumer demand for the over-the-top (OTT) content being delivered to an ever-growing variety of connected devices.

The presentation will include:

-An understanding of what users expect and how service providers can meet those expectations

-How to build services that excite today's empowered consumers

-The link between user engagement and revenues

-Relevant business models and their usage at each stage of the service

-The role of multiscreen services as incentives to adopt premium service packages

-Offering value-added services outside the operator's footprint

"The wide range of content opportunities available to today's consumers provide both a challenge and an opportunity for the modern service provider," said Barel, who co-founded Orca Interactive Ltd. "The challenge is to maintain customers' loyalty in an ever-evolving market where a variety of new devices, fueled by broadband, offer access to a wealth of content. The opportunity is to bring those new choices onto existing service platforms to satisfy consumer demand and create new and exciting revenue opportunities."

On Nov. 20 at 12:10 p.m., Barel will also join a distinguished group of panelists exploring the steps operators should take to successfully monetize telco-OTT opportunities in a discussion titled "Build, Buy, or Partner: What is the route to telco monetization?". Barel and other panelists will discuss whether OTT is a threat or opportunity to core telcos, the impact of a fragmented OTT European market, and how operator partnerships can engage consumers over native OTT.

