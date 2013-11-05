Artel Video Systems Welcomes Philip Dubs as Director of Broadcast Sales

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Nov. 4, 2013 -- Artel Video Systems today announced the appointment of Philip Dubs as its director of broadcast sales. Dubs joins Artel with more than 30 years of experience in sales, operational, and management roles in the broadcast industry.

"We are excited to be adding Phil to the Artel team. His tremendous experience in both operational and sales roles will be heavily relied on as we focus on developing closer relationships with the broadcast industry," said Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel. "As a well-respected member of the community, Dubs will be instrumental in showcasing the DigiLink platform to broadcasters and to help shape our product development effort to more closely align with their unique needs."

Prior to joining Artel, Dubs spent 12 years as vice president of sales for Pixelmetrix, a worldwide manufacturer of transport stream test equipment and digital storage servers. Prior to Pixelmetrix, he was a founding member of GEMS International Television, and vice president of sales and marketing for Florida Video Systems. Dubs attended New York Institute of Technology for Electrical Engineering, and holds a Society of Broadcast Engineers CEV(R) Certification. Dubs is active in the broadcast community as a member of the SBE, SMPTE, and NATAS (EMMY) Technical Committee.

"Evolving video standards, compression formats, and transport technologies are creating opportunities for companies like Artel to create new, cost-effective, and easy to deploy and support solutions that address these rapidly changing market requirements," said Dubs. "Joining Artel presents an exciting opportunity to use my experience managing a broadcasting station as well as selling test equipment to educate the industry on the tremendous capabilities of DigiLink and to help Artel to develop new solutions for broadcasters."

