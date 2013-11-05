Blonder Tongue Video Encoder Enables Affordable HD Video Delivery For Education, Enterprise, Hospitality, Healthcare, Government, and Pro A/V Applications

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Nov. 5, 2013 -- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) today announced it is shipping its new encoding solution designed to deliver cost-effective, high-quality HD video content for educational, enterprise, hospitality, healthcare, government, and pro A/V applications. Priced under $850 USD per channel, the easy-to-use HDE-8C-QAM MPEG-2 HD encoder provides users with reliable and efficient performance and supports Dolby(R) Digital audio encoding. The first units have shipped to Nickless Schirmer & Company for deployment at Emory University in Atlanta as part of its campus digital upgrade.

"This latest offering from Blonder Tongue illustrates our commitment to providing advanced technologies which greatly improve quality, reliability, and workflow for our customers across a broad range of markets and applications," said Emily Nikoo, executive vice president of Blonder Tongue. "Leveraging our many years of experience in the design of superior-quality professional video products, we're able to offer MPEG-2 HD video encoding for the price of SD."

Engineered and manufactured in the United States, the HDE-8C-QAM offers feature-rich applications and the benefits of much higher-cost solutions, accommodating the growing needs of users. The encoder accepts programs from eight component or composite inputs, such as satellite receivers and cable set-top boxes, and offers the built-in ability to switch over any of the primary inputs for a spare input for uninterrupted service. This feature is automatic on specific models. The HDE-8C-QAM HD encodes MPEG-2 video up to 1080i, multiplexes, and modulates the eight input programs into four adjacent clear QAM channels. The encoder's clean QAM constellation and superior output allow for high channel count headend deployments. The encoder features an accessible RF test point for monitoring and testing without service interruption. Blonder Tongue's extensive digital video and RF expertise allow the HDE-8C-QAM HD to achieve the best product-price-to-performance ratio in its class.

With its user friendly Web-based interface and front-panel test point, the HDE-8C-QAM dramatically lowers the learning curve for system operators and thus reduces operational expenses. For intuitive operation, the encoder provides comprehensive GUI-based monitoring and control via standard Web browsers.

Users will also benefit from closed captioning, user-defined PSIP configuration, and compatibility with ITU Annex A and B digital QAM formats. An emergency alert system interface allows the encoder to comply with EAS requirements.

More information on Blonder Tongue and its products is available at www.blondertongue.com.

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE MKT:BDR) together with R. L. Drake Holdings, LLC -- its wholly owned subsidiary -- offer customers more than 130 years of combined engineering and manufacturing excellence with solid histories of delivering reliable, quality products. As a leader in the field of cable television communications, the Company provides system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, IPTV, institutional, and professional video markets with comprehensive solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The Company designs, manufactures, sells, and supports an equipment portfolio of standard- and high-definition digital video solutions, as well as core analog video and high-speed data solutions for distribution over coax, fiber, and IP networks. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com and www.rldrake.com.

