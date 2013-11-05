Triveni Digital to Present on ATSC 2.0 Benefits at Annual WABE Convention

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Triveni Digital today announced that Ruben Araza, team lead for the company's global sales engineering team, will present on ATSC 2.0 strategies in a hybrid TV market at the 63rd Annual Western Association of Broadcast Engineers (WABE) Convention, at the Sheraton Wall Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia. The presentation, "ATSC 2.0: What Is It and Benefits to Broadcasting," will take place on Nov. 5 from 3:30-4:15 p.m.

"Today an increasing number of viewers are simultaneously consuming both traditional broadcast and Internet content over a plethora of viewing devices," said Araza. "ATSC 2.0 provides broadcasters with the tools they need to offer customers the hybrid TV content they want. My presentation at the WABE Convention will educate attendees on how to take advantage of the standard to deliver interactive content to connected TVs."

Araza will explain what the ATSC 2.0 standard is and its ability to connect TV and Internet content while exploring hybrid TV activities in markets around the world. The presentation will cover the ability to use triggers and objects in the broadcast stream to create connections between live TV and non-real-time content.

Araza has more than 20 years of experience in analog and digital broadcast, and broadband systems technologies. Prior to his role at Triveni Digital, Araza provided design, integration, and technical support to vendors and operators in the DTV MPEG industry. He has extensive experience in MPEG-2 based integrations, such as digital video and DOCSIS(R)-based systems, DTH uplink facilities, as well as MPEG-over-IP and HFC networks.

Triveni Digital will also showcase the company's products in booth 6 at the WABE convention, with Incospec Communications Inc.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Follow Triveni Digital:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

Twitter https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah