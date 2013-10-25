DPA Microphones Restructures its Management Team

DPA Microphones has restructured its management team in order to maximize resources and consolidate international sales activity around future new product launches.

The company’s CEO Christian Poulsen says the development of exciting new products scheduled for release in 2014 gave DPA the impetus to examine its internal structure and make changes that play to individual managers’ personal strengths.

“These changes enable us to better support customers and dealers by providing a bridge between product development and sales,” Poulsen says. “They also allow us to create a DPA community, through which we can connect directly with DPA end users and industry opinion formers. They, in turn, will be able to influence future product development and R&D decisions.”

One of the key changes is the appointment of product specialist Mikkel Nymand to the newly created position of Product Manager. Reporting directly to Christian Poulsen, Nymand is now involved in the entire product management chain, from conception right through to development testing, launch and after sales maintenance. His role is also to ensure smooth communication, internally and externally, about the status of new and existing products and to provide a link between sales, marketing and development. He also plays an active role in new product development and is responsible for operating products during launch events.

DPA has also made a number of significant changes to its sales department. Bo Brinck has been appointed to the position of Global Sales Support Manager, another new post that was specially created to capitalize on Brinck’s industry connections and extensive technical expertise. In conjunction with DPA’s Area Managers, Brinck will arrange product demos, open house meetings with end users, seminars and training, as well as supporting similar initiatives orchestrated by DPA distributors and resellers.

Responsibility for sales within the Nordic countries now falls to Kim Nedertorp, who has been appointed Area Manager for the entire region. DPA has also appointed Nils Vinding as Area Manager for the UK, Switzerland and Central and South America. He joins the company from PPS, DPA’s largest reseller in Denmark.

DPA’s sales team in the Far East has also received a boost with the appointment of Francis Lai to the position of Sales Manager at DPA Microphones APAC in Hong Kong. Lai has 16 years’ experience in the pro audio industry, having previously worked for Sony Broadcast & Professional Asia, Shure Asia and Sennheiser Hong Kong.

Finally, DPA is delighted to announce that Ole Moesmann has been appointed to the position of R&D Manager.

“This is a very exciting time for DPA and we are confident that these changes will bring enormous benefits to our company and to our customers,” Christian Poulsen adds. “We have always had a committed management team, but taking advantage of each individual’s energy, talents and creativity will help DPA accomplish so much more in the future.”

