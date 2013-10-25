Broadcast Networks Announces Partnership with IEC

Systems Integration specialist Broadcast Networks has announced a strategic partnership with IEC group (www.iecgroup.eu), a leader in the provision of turnkey complex audio-visual solutions and services to more than 2,000 clients worldwide, including broadcasters, corporations and government organisations.

As a systems integrator with more than 25 years’ experience, Broadcast Networks has a proven record in the delivery of high-quality broadcast, digital media, security & defence systems to an international client base. The company specialises in fixed and mobile solutions including live production and studio systems; broadcast infrastructure, transmission and content distribution systems; Outside Broadcast and Satellite News Gathering vehicles; command and control centres and units. Among its many high profile clients are Chellomedia, News International, UPC, NBC Universal, Bloomberg Television, ITV, OB Team in Norway and SBP in Italy.

The partnership with IEC brings investment to Broadcast Networks and will enable the company to expand its operations and reach, whilst providing IEC with innovative and high-end solutions to complement its existing product and service portfolio, which includes broadcast systems, post-production, event services, AV rental and video conferencing.

“Broadcast Networks is an established and trusted independent brand, consistently delivering innovative solutions with exceptional customer service, particularly in the field of live and mobile production” says Guillaume Durieux, CEO of IEC group. “In this competitive arena, where professional audio-visual, broadcast and digital media companies are consolidating, our combined experience and expertise will enable IEC to realise its vision of becoming a global leader in unified communications.”

Tom Haye Managing Director of Broadcast Networks adds, “The broadcast market is changing – and so are the needs of our customers. Now, more than ever, they value partners who can help them implement game-changing ideas – from content creation, content management to content distribution. Through our partnership with IEC, we’re strengthening our skillset and expanding our capabilities to help customers win in this increasingly complex arena. The sector-leading expertise we can now leverage is phenomenal and we are very excited about the future.”

-ends-



About Broadcast Networks:

Broadcast Networks is a UK-based Systems Integrator with over 25 years experience delivering solutions to clients the world over, including national broadcasters and global media organisations. From live production systems and OB vehicles, studios and broadcast infrastructure, satellite uplinks to content distribution, the company offers totally integrated and innovative solutions. With a highly experienced and knowledgeable team of solution architects and project managers, a flexible approach and a real commitment to customer service, Broadcast Networks works closely with organisations to meet their business and operational objectives and to deliver game-changing ideas. Learn more: www.bcnet.co.uk

About IEC group:

IEC Professionnel Media group is the European leader in providing turnkey complex audiovisual solutions and associated services. For more than 30 years, through various audiovisual activities, the group provides its expertise to professional clients in 3 sectors: Corporate (big corporations, medium size companies, public bodies, museums, ministries), Cruise (ship owners and shipyards) and Broadcast (TV channels, producers.). With a turnover of around 160 M€, 600 people working for it and more than 2,000 clients, the group is present principally in Europe and also in the US. Learn more: www.iecgroup.eu