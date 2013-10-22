Some Girl(s), Like Rachel Morrison, Prefer Anton/Bauer Batteries

Cinematographer Trusts HyTRON 140s and DIONIC 90s to Power HerRecentFeature Film

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, OCTOBER 22, 2013—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video, film and healthcare technology industries, continues to be the battery of choice for the latest generation of up-and-coming cinematographers. Case in point—when it came to selecting batteries for her latest film, cinematographer Rachel Morrison showed no hesitation in utilizing Anton/Bauer products to fuel the production of, Some Girl(s), starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

“Using Anton/Bauer batteries is like buying good glass [lenses],” says Morrison, who employed Anton/Bauer’s HyTRON® 140 batteries to power her cameras on the Some Girl(s) shoot. “Although the cameras and the technology surrounding them are changing rapidly, I can always fall back on Anton/Bauer batteries, as they stay compatible with the current technology and are the gold standard.”

Based on a play by the same name, Some Girl(s) revolves around a successful writer who, on the eve of his wedding, embarks on a journey across the country to connect with old lovers and attempt to amend the mistakes he made in his past relationships.

Recently listed as one of Hollywood’s “Top 35 Powerhouse Women Under the Age of 35” in the October 2013 issue of Glamour magazine, Morrison launched her career working on the set of MTV’s popular reality series The Hills and continues to explore her passion for narrative cinematography in various projects such as Some Girl(s.) During the film’s production, Morrison used the ARRI® ALEXA digital camera along with the HyTRON 140s, which she says proved essential once filming began. “The thing that I care about as the operator is that the camera is well-balanced,” Morrison says. “And I get that with Anton/Bauer products.”

Anton/Bauer’s HyTRON 140s are ideally suited to power the demands of today’s high definition equipmentsuch as the ARRI ALEXA and offset the heavy weight of the camera lenses, making them ideal for shooting during long production days. The batteries also feature an enhanced RealTime® display that indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously. The display incorporates readouts of hours, minutes and remaining capacity, making battery change decisions quick and easy.

Morrison notes that quick battery changes are especially important during fast-paced operations. “I used a Litepanels1x1 Daylight Floodpowered with Anton/Bauer DIONIC® 90s, which came in handy while we were filming some of the transition scenes in airports, planes and taxis,” she says.

The DIONIC 90 delivers consistently reliable performance, even in the most challenging shooting environments. The 95Wh battery can handle a maximum load of six amps and offers run-times ranging from six hours at 15 watts to 1.75 hours at 50 watts. Its motion-detection feature, now standard on all Logic Series® batteries, incorporates a sleep-mode setting that reduces battery self-discharge, allowing for extended periods of storage with minimal capacity loss. The battery can be “awakened” by the built-in motion sensor. Similar to the HyTRON 140s, the DIONIC 90s, also feature the RealTimedisplay, helping camera operator keep an eye on the battery’s fuel gauge and run-time.

Morrison says she has also used Anton/Bauer batteries during filming of some of her other recent films: Fruitvale Station which premiered at Sundance earlier this year and won both the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize; The Harvest; and most recently, Little Accidents. “Anton/Bauer always manages to find its way on the sets I work on, probably because it’s such an industry standard,” Morrison says. “In this ever-changing digital revolution, I take comfort knowing that Anton/Bauer is one of the few constants I can always depend on.”

For more information on Rachel Morrison and Some Girl(s), visit www.somegirlsfilm.com.

