DPA Microphones Takes its Final Leap into the d:ep End

Company renames remaining mics in collection to reflect the popular ‘d:’ branding

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 18, 2013 – DPA Microphones is delighted to announce at the 135th International AES Convention (Booth 2551) that its 4060, 4080 and 4090 Miniature and 5100, 5006A, 5006-11A and 5015ASurround Microphones will be joining the ‘d:’ family of names. Building off the success of the company’s new “d:” branding, the current 4060, 4080 and 4090 Miniature Mics now fall into the d:screet™ Miniature Microphones group and the Five-channel surround solutions are henceforth known as the d:mension™ Surround Microphones.

DPA has also chosen to add the ever-popular 4066 and 4088 Miniature Headsets under the d:fine™ Headset Microphone category, and the mics will also receive an upgrade to coincide with the existing d:fines. Additionally, it’s new d:dicate™ Recording Microphone line combines the company’s best new and existing capsules and preamplifiers from the previous Reference Standard series.

“A few years ago, we decided to change the names of our new products to make them more recognizable and easy to remember,” says Christian Poulsen, CEO of DPA Microphones. “In the past, our products were branded with numbers, which were difficult to understand and remember unless you were a DPA aficionado. We wanted names that were more meaningful and more interesting. After some brainstorming, we decided on the ‘d:’ (colon) names. Starting with a ‘d’ made it easier to remember as it connects the mics to the DPA name, and leaving out the second letter gave it a graphic element that worked well with our new DPA design.”

Announced at DPA Microphones’ recent Partner Conference at the DPA Microphones Denmark headquarters, the unveiling of the new d:screet Miniature Microphone and d:mension Surround Microphone names is another step in the company’s plans for full “d:” branding. Each product category has been carefully planned out by the DPA Microphones team.

With the company’s 5100, 5006A, 5006-11A and 5015A Surround Microphone now grouped together under the d:mension Surround Microphone line, customers can easily swap between capsules and boom options. Comprised of the 4080 Miniature Cardioid Lavalier, as well as the 4060 and 4090 Omnidirectional Hi-Sens Microphones, the d:screet line also includes the company’s new 4098 Podium Microphones announced earlier this year.

“We found words starting with the letter ‘d’ that fit the significance to the product line,” continues Poulsen. “For instance, people are devoted to their instrument and to their sound, therefore our d:vote Instrument Microphones. The d:fine name was selected as we felt the microphone would define a new generation of headsets. The d:facto because the mic sets a new standard within vocal microphones and d:dicate for people who are dedicated to superior sound. Each name was introduced as there was significant updates within each product group.”

Now known as the DPA d:mension Surround Microphone, the 5100 is a compact microphone that provides users with ease of use and stunning sound quality. It is ideal for bringing truly engaging surround ambience to sport events, documentaries and other applications that especially require HDTV production. The d:mension 5006A, 5006-11A and 5015A are complete Surround Kits with five carefully factory-matched d:dicate microphones. The 5006A kit features d:dicate 4006A omni mics exclusively, while the 5006-11A is made up of a combination of the 4006A omni and 4011A cardioids mics and the 5015A is comprised of the 4015 wide cardioids.

Originally designed for use with wireless systems in theater, television and close-miked instrument applications, the d:screet 4060 capsule is highly unobtrusive, which lends itself to an exceedingly accurate omnidirectional pattern. Also a member of the d:screet family, the d:screet 4080 is well suited for broadcast, conference and other live performances in the studio or in the field. It is acoustically pre-equalized, which makes the voice more distinguishable and improves speech intelligibility.

The DPA d:screet 4090 is a high-quality omnidirectional condenser microphone with a uniquely natural and open sound, that is suitable for instrument miking applications in the studio or on the stage. Due to its remarkably linear frequency response in the 20 Hz to 20 kHz range, sound system engineers can also use the 4090 for sound system alignment, testing and tuning.

Additionally, the 4066 and 4088 Headset Microphones are being absorbed into the d:fine category while the company’s existing Reference Standard Microphones, newmodularMMC4018 Supercardioid Capsule and well-known MMC4007 High-SPL Omnidirectional Capsule are now in the d:dicate line.

