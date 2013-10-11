Mariner Futurecom 2013 Exhibitor Preview

Mariner -- Canadian Pavilion Booth G12

Today's consumers are increasingly demanding high-quality video content on a growing number of IP-connected devices. As IP video service providers strive to manage the growing complexities of the multiscreen environment, a reliable service monitoring strategy is critical.

At Futurecom 2013, Mariner will demonstrate Mariner xVu(TM), the world's most widely deployed video monitoring solution, with 17 million devices under management and counting.

Key Products and Technology Demos

Mariner xVu(TM) IP Video Service Monitoring

Mariner will showcase how its award-winning solution Mariner xVu(TM) helps the operator's network and support teams to centrally manage complexity, reduce OPEX, and improve customer satisfaction as they deliver more video content to core television and second-screen devices.

The Mariner xVu solution suite arms the network ops team, help desk, field technicians, and even customers with powerful tools to manage end-to-end IP video quality. It supports a consistent QoE by monitoring the user experience throughout the entire TV delivery chain and across a wide range of devices -- such as tablets, smartphones, PCs, Macs®, smart TVs, set-top boxes, and mobile gaming devices -- and networks, including broadband, wireless, and Wi-Fi®, significantly reducing operational costs. This enables operators to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty as well as target expansion investments.

Mariner xVu is the global leader in IP video experience monitoring. In the traditional telco and IPTV space it dominates the industry-leading Ericsson® Mediaroom® segment of the market, and is readily integrated with any middleware ecosystem.

Company Overview:

Mariner is the world leader in Software Defined Monitoring. Mariner's innovative, award-winning flagship product Mariner xVu(TM) allows service providers to offer a reliable, high-quality viewing experience; rapidly isolate IPTV network issues; and cost-effectively reduce truck rolls to ensure a superior broadband and IPTV service. More information about Mariner is available at www.marinerpartners.com.



http://bit.ly/MarinerNetworkVu



Mariner NetworkVu(TM)



Mariner NetworkVu(TM) offers customized views of service performance by categories such as neighborhood, channel, content delivery network (CDN), adaptive bitrate asset, and more. Service providers can optimize their multi-CDN load balancing strategy by seeing the customers' QoE correlate to the delivery network's QoS and to the video assets themselves.



http://bit.ly/MarinerSupportVu



Mariner SupportVu(TM)



Mariner SupportVu(TM) offers a view of the subscribers' true quality of experience (QoE) and reduces the time to resolution, allowing for an understanding of how quality correlates to location, device model, device operating system, and whether service issues are experienced in the home or outside of the home.