Aframe Details Best Cloud-Based Practices for Managing Broadcast Workflow Contributions at SMPTE New York Event

BOSTON and LONDON October 11, 2013 – At a joint meeting of the Society for Motion Picture & Television Executives (SMPTE)’s New York section and the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) next week, Aframe

will showcase several best practices for using cloud computing to streamline news and sports production workflows involving tens and hundreds of contributors, based on the work of Aframe’s customers.



The crescendo of hype on cloud-based services threatens to obscure the real applications already in place in

production and post-production today – particularly with the often tricky task of uniting the multiple formats, camera types, and output of hundreds of team members into a cohesive, compelling finished broadcast-quality product.

In two panel discussions and a follow-on moderated Q&A, Aframe’s Mark Overington will provide specifics on innovative uses of cloud services today at Fox Networks,Endemol, BBC, Sky, and more for remote collaboration, fast review, secure storage, automatic transcoding, interfacing with editing, and

asset management – as well as summarizing their implications for the industry.



What:“Cloud Applications in Production and Post-Production Contribution”



Who:Mark Overington, Aframe’s President, North American Operations



Where:SMPTE NY/IEEE BTS Meeting, NEP Penn Studio, 401 7th Avenue New York, NY 10001



When:Tuesday, October 15, 2013from 5:30 -8:30 pm ET



About Aframe



Aframe is a cloud video production and asset management system with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management

(MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s cloud, securely store it here, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media – retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services

that makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip.



Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit www.aframe.com.





