Wohler RadiantGrid(TM) Tunes Up to Break the Speed Barrier

New RadiantGrid(TM) Enhancements Accelerate Transformation of Media for Multiplatform Content Delivery

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 7, 2012 -- RadiantGrid(TM) today announced several barrier-breaking enhancements to its enterprise-class suite of media transformation tools. Since the company's recent acquisition by Wohler Technologies, RadiantGrid's New Media Automation platform has been extended to offer even higher performance, delivering both speed and quality that exceed current industry norms.

"We have been diligently engaged in engineering innovations that reinforce the RadiantGrid platform as the world's fastest and most versatile solution for media transformation," said Kirk Marple, chief software architect for Wohler RadiantGrid. "We've not only implemented support of both CUDA GPU and Intel's QSV GPU capabilities for accelerating TrueGrid(TM) processing of H.264 essences, but also partnered closely with Cinnafilm(R) to enhance fully gridded support for the RadiantGrid/Cinnafilm product lines."

"The RadiantGrid platform already supports rapid production workflows at leading broadcast and sports content creation facilities. With these latest enhancements, we can now offer the industry's fastest and most efficient solution for transcoding combined with standards conversion, cadence analysis and correction, content quality, and texture management," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler.

The RadiantGrid platform is widely regarded as the world's fastest transcoding/transformation solution due to the unique power of the RadiantGrid TrueGrid architecture. Now boasting support for H.264 CUDA-based and QSV encoding within the RadiantGrid TrueGrid environment, the platform gives users unmatched flexibility in managing processing tasks to achieve the maximum blend of speed and quality when processing high volumes of content to meet the demands of today's compressed timeframes for multiplatform delivery.

"We already knew that gridding with CPU outpaces GPU capabilities for all other codecs when transcoding, but we saw distinct advantages with H.264 and GPU combinations," added Marple. "While some users will still have a quality-focused preference for CPU encoding, others will be more focused on speed. Our solution essentially lets users make the choice for themselves."

Other file-based products only allow users to handle the high computational processing associated with performing standards conversions, frame-rate conversions, cadence corrections, and texture management just one file or one asset at a time per server, and their dependencies on a 100-percent CPU-driven architecture limits them to speeds four to five times slower than real time. By combining TrueGrid technology with Cinnafilm algorithms and using internal frame pumps to load-balance between CPU and GPU, the RadiantGrid platform can handle as many as six simultaneous files or assets per server at speeds that are two or three times faster than real time.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

