Ricoh Imaging Announces New PENTAX K-3 DSLR Camera – Adorama Providing Industry’s First Look and K-3 Pre-Orders

Debuting the world’s first selectable anti-aliasing filter, the new PENTAX K-3 touts an outstanding 8.3FPS shooting performance and stunning image quality with 24 effective mega-pixels in an APS-C sized CMOS sensor



New York, NY — October 7, 2013 — Ricoh Imaging today announced the launch of the new PENTAX K-3, the industry’s most advanced DSLR camera for enthusiasts. Boasting an impressive continuous shooting speed of 8.3 frames per second, the new PENTAX K-3 raises the bar for image quality with its 24 effective mega-pixels in an APS-C sized CMOS sensor and world’s first selectable anti-aliasing filter.



DSLR enthusiasts and professionals can pre-order their new PENTAX K-3 DSLR from leading camera and electronics retailer Adorama (http://www.adorama.com/searchsite/default.aspx?searchinfo=ipxk3*): PENTAX K-3 DSLR Camera (1296.95 USD), PENTAX K-3 DSLR Camera Silver Limited Edition (1596.95 USD), and PENTAX K-3 DSLR Camera with DA 18-135 WR lens (1646.95 USD).



Photo Expert Mason Resnick Takes Industry’s “First Look” at the PENTAX K-3

Adorama Learning Center’s Mason Resnick, a technology and photo industry expert, is one of the first to review one of the PENTAX K-3 early models. An excerpt from Mason’s “First Look” review: “Selectable Anti-Aliasing Filter: The K-3′s most significant innovation is a first-ever Selectable Anti-Aliasing filter, giving the user the ability to easily toggle anti-aliasing functionality on or off, for supreme resolution and zero limitations. There is no physical filter; instead, using the same technology that powers the camera’s sensor-based Shake Reduction technology, when the anti-aliasing simulator is turned on, microscopic vibrations are applied to the image sensor unit at the subpixel level during image exposure, generating the same level of moiré-reduction effect as an optical anti-aliasing filter. The image is then computationally fine-tuned to remove any aliasing artifacts.” The rest of Mason’s “First Look, PENTAX K-3” article can be read athttp://www.adorama.com/alc/0014326/blogarticle/Pentax-K-3-First-Look.



PENTX K-3 Gives Greater Creative Freedom With More Control Over Light and Image

The K-3’s new top-tier autofocus module, SAFOX11, is maximized with 27 AF sensors and a vast light sensitivity range of –3EV to +18EV. The new FLU card SDHC technology offers advanced wireless functionality, giving photographers complete remote camera control, including aperture, shutter speed, ISO, focus points, shutter release and image transfer to laptops and compatible devices. The K-3 also features professional H.264 video capture, dual memory card slots, and an electronic level on screen in Liveview mode. The K-3 design sports the distinguished PENTAX weather sealing in a stunning magnesium alloy body.



Pricing and Availability

The new PENTAX K-3 is now available for pre-order from leading camera and electronics retailer Adorama (http://www.adorama.com/searchsite/default.aspx?searchinfo=ipxk3*): PENTAX K-3 DSLR Camera (1296.95 USD), PENTAX K-3 DSLR Camera Silver Limited Edition (1596.95 USD), and PENTAX K-3 DSLR Camera with DA 18-135 WR lens (1646.95 USD). It is expected to ship in early November.



Orders are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Credit cards are not charged until the PENTAX K-3 is shipped.



ABOUT ADORAMA

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular Adorama TV.



Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s “Best of the Web” and in the Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Photo and Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.



Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.



Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil





###