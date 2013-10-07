Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) Portal Now Shipping Worldwide

Portable, Tablet-Based Device Brings Comprehensive MPEG Analysis and Monitoring to DTV Distribution Plants

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Oct. 7, 2013 -- Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) Portal ultra-portable MPEG analysis and troubleshooting tool is now available and shipping worldwide. Utilizing the tablet-based device, cable operators and broadcasters can cost-effectively perform real-time or file-based MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and remote monitoring of DTV transport streams to ensure compliance with industry standards and deliver high-quality video services to viewers.

"StreamScope Portal significantly changes a cable operator's approach to MPEG analysis and monitoring," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. "In addition to offering the state-of-the-art features of our award-winning StreamScope MT analyzer product line, StreamScope Portal provides portability and a convenience factor that has not been available until now, making it an indispensable tool for efficient and cost-effective troubleshooting and analysis of DTV video distribution plants."

By providing users with comprehensive MPEG analysis and monitoring capabilities in an ultra-portable form factor, StreamScope Portal dramatically reduces the time to detect, isolate, and repair video impairments that impact the quality of the viewer's experience, including video tiling, lip sync errors, intermittent tuning, inconsistent loudness levels, and missing components. Through StreamScope Portal's personal, touch-based, portable form factor, engineers can rapidly perform file-based or real-time MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and monitoring of DTV transport streams with Gigabit Ethernet, ASI, and RF interfaces. An intuitive, Web-based graphical user interface offers instant access to alerts, video thumbnails, audio graphs, cross tables, EPG data, system logs, and file-based analysis.

In addition to performing real-time or file-based analysis, StreamScope Portal also acts as a gateway to other Triveni Digital products, including GuideBuilder(R) 5.0 and StreamScope MT and RM analyzers and remote monitoring devices, further increasing operational efficiencies and cost savings for cable operators and broadcasters. Optional input interfaces, such as RF, will be available later this year.

StreamScope Portal was recently awarded a superior 3.5 rating in Broadband Technology Report's Diamond Technology Reviews, which recognizes the top products and solutions available to the cable industry based on criteria which include innovation, ease of use, efficiency, reliability, and contribution to profitability.

Triveni Digital will demonstrate StreamScope Portal at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) 2013, at booth 1729, Oct. 21-24 in Atlanta. Show attendees can register to win a free StreamScope Portal by leaving their business card at the Triveni Digital booth.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/StreamScopePortal.zip

Caption: Triveni Digital StreamScope(R) Portal

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.