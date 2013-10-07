ZEISS Announces New Otus 1.4/55 Camera Lens for Professional Photographers Using 35mm DSLR Cameras – Available for Pre-order at Adorama

No compromises on image quality: ZEISS Otus 1.4/55 technical prowess ideal for advertising, fashion and studio photography



New York, NY — October 7, 2013 — ZEISS today announced the launch of the new Otus 1.4/55 Camera Lens for professional photographers using 35mm DSLR cameras. The new ZEISS Otus 1.4/55 is available now for pre-order from leading camera and electronics retailer Adorama (http://www.adorama.com/searchsite/default.aspx?searchinfo=ZI5514**) for 3990.00 USD.



Designed to meet demands of high-resolution 35mm sensors, the new ZEISS Otus 1.4/55 offers professional photographers a technically advanced lens engineered to produce outstanding sharpness and high image contrast, delivering high-quality images with no visible chromatic aberrations. Photographers using the new Otus 1.4/55 lens can expect the highest possible image quality, with sharp focus all the way to the edges of the lens, even with the widest apertures.



The newly-designed optical and mechanical components of the Otus 1.4/55 were engineered by ZEISS experts to meet the unique and increasingly advanced requirements of high-resolution DSLR cameras. Its floating design features 12 lens elements in 10 groups, and includes a double-sided aspheric lens and six lenses made of special glass with anomalous partial dispersion. The advanced design prevents color fringing and distortion. Because this advanced technology is designed into the lens, cameras with a lower number of pixels will also benefit from its unique features.



A Night Owl With Perfect Vision

Given the Latin name for a type of owl known for its excellent vision in darkness, the Otus 1.4/55 excels at night shoots. With image-dominant, open-light sources, night shoots often result in images with aberration defects. Because the Otus 1.4/55 is an apochromatic lens, longitudinal chromatic aberrations are corrected by the lens’ special glass with anomalous partial dispersion. The color defects are therefore significantly lower than the defined limits. Bright/dark transitions in the image, and especially highlights, are rendered with no colorful artifacts.



Multifaceted Lens Delivers Uncompromising Image Quality

Breaking tradition with focal lengths, the Otus 1.44/55 delivers exceptional results for architectural, landscape and other scenic images. The lens design allows image edges to be used for all apertures, giving photographers greater creative freedom. For portraiture, the Otus 1.4/55 renders the finest detail with exact precision. And thanks to the maximum aperture of f/1.4, photographers can play with the depth of field to create a smooth bokeh.



The lens’ smooth focus operation offers a large angle of rotation, accommodating the finest variations when focusing. The advanced focusing capabilities are made possible by the lens’ metal barrel. With an easy-to-grip focus ring, the Otus 1.4/55 is ergonomically designed to manage a wide range of demanding everyday situations. The yellow labels on the lens’ scales, a design borrowed from professional ZEISS cinema lenses, contribute to better visibility. Best of all, ZEISS’ forward-thinking design and superior manufacturing ensure a long product life for the Otus 1.4/55. This is the first in a series of new ZEISS Otus lenses; additional lenses with varying focal lengths and apertures will be introduced in the future.



Pricing and Availability

The new ZEISS Otus 1.4/55 is available for Canon and Nikon Mounts. It retails for 3990.00 USD and is available for pre-order now at Adorama (http://www.adorama.com/searchsite/default.aspx?searchinfo=ZI5514**). Orders are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Credit cards are not charged until the ZEISS Otus 1.4/55 is shipped.



